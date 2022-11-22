Read full article on original website
Related
Need A New Place To Cut Wood In Central Wyoming?
Snow's falling and your fire is roaring. Can you imagine if you ran out of wood? That would be a huge bummer, especially with the winter weather we've been experiencing and the holiday's coming up. If you've been heating with wood for years, you're probably rolling your eyes right now....
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10
The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
Wyoming Students Design Ornaments to Surround National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.
From state flowers to notable landmarks, students around the nation have designed one-of-a-kind ornaments to celebrate the places they call home. The trees represent states, territories, and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity. These ornaments will adorn 58 smaller trees surrounding...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Wyoming Gas Prices Inch Their Way Down in Time for the Holidays
Average gas prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 24.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0