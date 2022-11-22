ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Why Georgia Tech’s coaching future holds the key to ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’ mattering again

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALN2f_0jJozC5Q00

ATHENS — Maybe the best way to explain how strange the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry has gotten in recent years is through the lens of Stetson Bennett.

The sixth-year Georgia quarterback has just about done it all for the Bulldogs since first arriving on campus, from winning a national championship to imitating Baker Mayfield in practice.

But one thing he has not yet done is play in a home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In 2018, he was in the JUCO ranks at Jones College. The 2020 Georgia-Georgia Tech game was called off thanks to the scheduling changes made by the SEC due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Saturday will be Bennett’s final home game. For as long as he’s been at Georgia, the rivalry with the Yellow Jackets has changed a lot. The year before he arrived saw Georgia Tech upset Georgia in Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs have not lost to their rival since then. What’s more, the Bulldogs have won the four meetings by an average of 36.3 points per game. Georgia is once again a massive favorite this weekend, with the Bulldogs opening as a 34.5-point favorite.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — A perfect regular season isn't good enough for Stetson Bennett and No. 1 Georgia. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Clemson's College Football Playoff hopes dashed by rival South Carolina in 31-30 loss

South Carolina has eliminated another team from College Football Playoff contention. And this time, it was the Gamecocks’ biggest rival. A week after demolishing No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 at home, South Carolina went on the road and shocked No. 8 Clemson, 31-30. With the win, South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, ended Clemson’s 40-game winning streak at home and put an end to the Tigers’ playoff dreams.
CLEMSON, SC
WSB Radio

8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving

Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police, and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast where they located a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy