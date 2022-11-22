Read full article on original website
Related
A secretive US special-operations base in Syria is taking fire from a shadowy Middle East war
US troops at al-Tanf in Syria have been fighting ISIS since 2016, but the base has become a focal point for a bigger, quieter conflict in the region.
Washington Examiner
If Sweden won't stand up to Turkey, the US should
There’s a Turkish joke about a political prisoner who goes into his prison’s library and gives the librarian a list of books he’d like to check out. The librarian looks at his list and then responds apologetically, "I’m sorry. We don’t have these books. We only have their authors."
The Jewish Press
US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria
The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
Congress can end the war in Ukraine and win a Nobel Peace Prize by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO — transforming it from a mighty offensive oak into a tiny acorn unalarming to Russia. As early as 1798, Congress nullified a defense treaty with France...
Fresh attacks on Ukraine sign of Putin’s ‘desperation’, says Ben Wallace
Russia’s bombardment of critical infrastructure in Ukraine is a sign of Vladimir Putin’s “desperation”, Ben Wallace has said.The defence secretary said the Russian president is targeting Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure to “mask” his military failures.Ukraine’s energy facilities have been pounded by a barrage of Russian missile strikes, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power or water as temperatures plummet.Speaking during a visit to a shipyard in Glasgow on Friday, Mr Wallace said Ukrainians must “press the momentum to keep pushing Russia back”.He added: “On the civil front, they’ve got to protect that national infrastructure that Putin...
The Jewish Press
Israelis Warned to ‘Stay in Hotels’ After Major Terror Attack in Turkey Kills 6, Wounds 81 More
Israelis currently in Istanbul are being advised to remain in their hotels for the time being following a major terror attack in which six people were killed and at least 81 others were wounded. A security source told Israel’s Channel 12 News on Sunday evening that Israelis who are in...
Putin in 'Dire Straits' as Russia Fortifies Border Near Ukraine's Kharkiv
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region shared pictures of an earthen fortification line that is being constructed along the Russia-Ukraine border in the area.
Russia Elites in Secret Talks to Get Rid of Putin: Ex-Ukraine Official
"A lot is being done behind Putin's back, which, of course, he is not informed about," a former Ukrainian foreign minister said.
Turkey carries out deadly strike on base used by Kurdish group and U.S.-led coalition in Syria
Qamishli, Syria — A Turkish drone strike hit a base in northeast Syria used jointly by Kurdish forces and the U.S.-led coalition on Tuesday, the Kurds and a war monitor said. Two fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were killed, an SDF spokesman said, but no U.S. troops were there or in danger, according to the U.S. Central Command.
Russians fleeing Putin prepare for life in Serbian exile
A group of Russian children clamour cheerfully in a Belgrade apartment, proudly shouting out the new Serbian words they've just learned to their teacher. "I definitely want to stay here," 41-year-old Muscovite artist Anna Cherepanova told AFP. The Belgrade apartment where she lives with her two children serves as an unofficial Serbian language school.
defensenews.com
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
Turkey confirms deadly airstrikes in Syria and Iraq targeting Kurdish groups
Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish defence ministry said on Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK), and the Syrian People’s Protection Units,...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
How airstrikes by Turkey, Russia and Israel are part of new era in Syrian war
Over the plains of northern Syria, an approaching warplane usually makes a distinctive roar, allowing those on the ground to determine who it belongs to and whether there’s a need to hide. But the past few days have been more onerous than ever for plane-spotters as the air forces...
The Future of American Warfare Is Unfolding in Ukraine
American military aid to Ukraine has been remarkably effective, especially in comparison with the long, ill-fated U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan. A recent statement by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, helps explain why. “Ukrainians are not asking for anyone to fight for them,” Milley said. “They don’t want American soldiers, or British, or German, or French, or anybody else to fight for them. They will fight for themselves.” The Ukrainians want only the means to defend themselves against Russian invaders, he said, adding that the United States would provide support “for as long as it takes.” By providing advanced weaponry and reliable intelligence, the United States and its allies have allowed Ukraine to inflict large losses on Russian armed forces and roll back earlier Russian territorial gains.
Controversial U.S. Drones Could Attack Putin's Vulnerable Black Sea Fleet
Congress has urged the Pentagon to authorize the sale of the weapons, saying they have the potential to alter the course of the war in Ukraine.
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
Russia-Ukraine war live: death toll rising after Russian strikes across Ukraine; European parliament under cyberattack, says official
Russia launches 70 missiles in ‘large-scale attack on critical facilities’; cyberattack hits European parliament after MEPs declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
Defense & National Security — Biden faces calls to give Ukraine advanced drones
As Russia continues to pummel Ukraine with missile strikes, a bipartisan group of senators is pressing the Biden administration to rethink its stance of not giving Ukraine advanced drones. We’ll share the details of the pressure campaign plus what the U.S. government is sending Ukraine as part of a new...
Comments / 0