Dayton, OH

One hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a large fight in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the scene on Allwen Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Fairborn man awarded $45M for wrongful conviction after 20 years in prison

Dispatch reported that a verbal dispute between 10 people turned physical and one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.

