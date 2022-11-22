One hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a large fight in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the scene on Allwen Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Dispatch reported that a verbal dispute between 10 people turned physical and one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
