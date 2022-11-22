SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s Annual Downtown Holiday Program will take place on Friday, Dec. 2. Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community. Festivities will kick off with Springfield On The Move’s Sticker Map, starting at 4 p.m. at 41 Main St. At the end of the treasure hunt, children can turn in their completed maps at 41 Main St. in for a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens and hats, donated by Knit Wits.

