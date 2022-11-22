Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontjournal.com
Elks Student of the Month, BFUHS
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Grace Waryas has been named the October Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Grace, a senior, is the daughter of Rebecca Bezanson of Bellows Falls. Grace works hard in her classes. If a topic or unit does not come easily...
vermontjournal.com
Peace on Earth
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Start the holiday celebration with a weekend of winter carols sung by the Springfield Community Chorus on Dec. 3 and 4. The chorus is singing songs from around the world. “Carol of the Bells” is a Ukrainian Christmas carol written by M. Leontovich and arranged by...
vermontjournal.com
The Beauty and Poetry of the Heavens
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark Breen, Planetarium Director and Senior Meteorologist of the Fairbanks Museum, will present the next OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program ‘The Beauty and Poetry of the Heavens: The Ancient Teachings of Aratus’ on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield.
vermontjournal.com
Christmas Trees in Grafton
GRAFTON Vt, – Once again the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary will be selling trees for the holiday season to benefit its Scholarship Fund. These are fresh cut Vt. grown trees and will only be available for two days, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Look for the trees on display by the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn right in the center of Grafton Village from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s Annual Downtown Holiday Program will take place on Friday, Dec. 2. Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community. Festivities will kick off with Springfield On The Move’s Sticker Map, starting at 4 p.m. at 41 Main St. At the end of the treasure hunt, children can turn in their completed maps at 41 Main St. in for a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens and hats, donated by Knit Wits.
vermontjournal.com
Pepper on Windsor County Assistant Judge
Assistant Judge Michael Ricci not winning his election bid to continue as one of our two County Assistant Judges is a real loss for the residents of Windsor County. As Windsor County Clerk I have had the pleasure of working with Assistant Judge Michael Ricci for the past 15 months since Governor Phil Scott appointed him to the position.
vermontjournal.com
SAPCC’s “Santa’s Workshop” event bringing magic to the season
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) will be transforming their center at 80 Jack and Jill Lane in North Springfield into a Christmas wonderland where children will get to tour “Santa’s Workshop,” guided by friendly elves. Each child will get a gift bag to fill with all sorts of special surprises along the way. They will build their very own toy, hear a Christmas story, and visit with Santa. There will be cocoa, cookies, personalized letters from Santa, and a wonderful holiday gift shop.
Comments / 0