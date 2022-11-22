Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Sebring woman in serious condition after being hit by car
SEBRING, Fla. — A Sebring woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by an unknown car Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a report, the 30-year-old woman was walking near the travel lane and east shoulder of U.S. 27...
blackchronicle.com
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) – A man from Florida and one from Kansas are each dead after the car they had been in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log signifies that round 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews had been referred to as to the realm of Kaw Dr. slightly below the I-635 overpass with studies of a fatality crash.
iontb.com
Teen charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide 9 months after double fatality crash in Palm Harbor
On November 22, 2022, troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) made an arrest in a crash that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022. That Palm Harbor crash killed two victims. Based on preliminary information released by FHP in February, a 32 male driver from New...
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
Woman injured in Dunedin fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. — A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the area of Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive. Firefighters who responded to the home just after 9 a.m. found the building engulfed in flames,...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
Beach Beacon
Car runs school bus off road
A school bus transporting 23 students from Largo High School ran off the road Nov. 15 in order to avoid a serious collision with a vehicle that had crossed into oncoming lanes to pass stopped traffic. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Nissan Frontier was westbound on Belleair Road just...
FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash
GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
iontb.com
Pinellas Deputies investigating an aggravated battery at the Silver Lake Mobile Home
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The call for service at the mobile home park, located at 4000 24th Street N, was in reference to an aggravated battery. Witnesses report that...
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
Mom and teen arrested for deadly August crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested Nikia Killens, 17, and her mother, Eloda Hogan, last week on charges related to an August crash in St. Petersburg that killed two teenage passengers.
Family of man accused of threatening to set fire to Riverview hospital say mental health played role for his actions
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The family of a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital is speaking out for the first time. Glenn Schaeffer, 56, is behind bars after investigators say he admitted he planned to set St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview on fire. Nurses inside of the...
Mysuncoast.com
Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation
LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
Fire breaks out at Riverview townhome
The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a townhome in Riverview Monday night.
30-year-old man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Lakeland home, leading deputies on car chase
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County say a 30-year-old man threw seven Molotov cocktails on the roof of a home in Lakeland around 8:11 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived at the home, they saw Luke Neely getting into a Chevrolet pickup truck and driving away from the area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
St. Petersburg mom, daughter arrested in connection to deadly crash
A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in August.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0