Plant City, FL

blackchronicle.com

Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) – A man from Florida and one from Kansas are each dead after the car they had been in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log signifies that round 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews had been referred to as to the realm of Kaw Dr. slightly below the I-635 overpass with studies of a fatality crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
10 Tampa Bay

Woman injured in Dunedin fire

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the area of Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive. Firefighters who responded to the home just after 9 a.m. found the building engulfed in flames,...
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Car runs school bus off road

A school bus transporting 23 students from Largo High School ran off the road Nov. 15 in order to avoid a serious collision with a vehicle that had crossed into oncoming lanes to pass stopped traffic. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Nissan Frontier was westbound on Belleair Road just...
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash

GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
LARGO, FL
