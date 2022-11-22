Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5K To Skip A Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
Hopefully you haven’t been training too hard for your local turkey trot this year, because there’s a new sweepstakes that’ll make you drop out faster than your mile time. This new Coffee mate sweepstakes will give you $5,000 to skip the 5K run on Thanksgiving morning, so you can spend your holiday relaxing at home with your favorite coffee (and creamer) instead. You can win a massive wad of cash without putting in the miles, and the best part is, it’s so easy to sign up. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to ditch the race, here’s how to enter Coffee mate’s $5K To Skip The 5K sweepstakes.
How Some COVID-Cautious Experts Are Celebrating Thanksgiving
Good masks, plenty of tests.
Sweet Tooth? Here’s The Top 5 Holiday Pies According To Montanans
The Holiday Season is here and with it comes all of the traditions. Decorations, shopping, get-togethers, and of course, food. So much of what we do this time of year revolves around food. From unique family recipes that have been passed down through the years to holiday favorites, Montanans love to celebrate with culinary delights. One of the staples for the Holidays of course is pie.
