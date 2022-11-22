Read full article on original website
A secretive US special-operations base in Syria is taking fire from a shadowy Middle East war
US troops at al-Tanf in Syria have been fighting ISIS since 2016, but the base has become a focal point for a bigger, quieter conflict in the region.
Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns that Saturday is 'last day' of protests
The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards has told Iranians to end the weeks-long demonstrations that have gripped the country, warning that Saturday would be their "last day" of protest.
EU targets Iran’s Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
BBC
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini's house
Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Images posted on social media show part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set ablaze. News agencies have verified the videos' location, but regional authorities denied there...
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
Turkey vows more retaliation after 2 killed in cross-border Kurdish strikes
ISTANBUL/AMMAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkey said a Kurdish militia killed two people in mortar attacks from northern Syria on Monday, in an escalation of cross-border retaliation following Turkish air operations at the weekend and a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul a week ago.
Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports
Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Syria It Will Step Up Attacks over Iranian Weapons Transfers
Israel has warned Syria that it will step up attacks if Syria continues to help Iran send weapons to the area, Al Arabiya reported. According to unnamed sources, Iran is sending weapons disguised as aid to Syria and Lebanon via air, land and sea. The report came after Israel was...
How airstrikes by Turkey, Russia and Israel are part of new era in Syrian war
Over the plains of northern Syria, an approaching warplane usually makes a distinctive roar, allowing those on the ground to determine who it belongs to and whether there’s a need to hide. But the past few days have been more onerous than ever for plane-spotters as the air forces...
Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive.
The Jewish Press
Report: Hezbollah Brought Chemical Weapons to Lebanon from Syria
Hezbollah has been bringing hundreds of chemical weapons in to Lebanon from Syria, according to a report Sunday by the Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet. According to the broadcast report, at least 110 Fajr missiles and more than 300 Fateh missiles, all equipped with warheads containing toxic thionyl chloride, were delivered to Al Qusayr nearly two weeks ago from the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, Syria.
Iranian security forces shoot dead at least two demonstrators
Iranian security forces have shot dead at least two protesters, as demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death swelled on the anniversary of a bloody 2019 crackdown. The protesters were responding to a call to commemorate those slain in the 2019 crackdown, giving new momentum to the demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini in mid-September this year, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women.
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
BAGHDAD (AP) — A senior Iranian military official visiting Baghdad this week threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border against Kurdish opposition groups, multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials said. Such an offensive, if carried out, would be unprecedented in Iraq, and raise the specter of regional fallout from Iran’s domestic unrest, which Tehran has portrayed as a foreign plot without offering evidence. The warning was delivered this week to Iraqi and Kurdish officials in Baghdad by Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani, who arrived in the capital Monday on an unannounced two-day visit. The force is an elite unit within Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran alleges that Kurdish opposition groups long exiled in northern Iraq are inciting anti-government protests in Iran and smuggling weapons into the country. Iranian authorities have not provided evidence of these allegations which Kurdish groups have denied.
Activists: Iranian forces unleash heavy fire on protesters
Iranian security forces used heavy gunfire against protesters in a Kurdish town in the country's west on Monday, killing at least five during an anti-government protest that erupted at the funeral of two people killed the day before, activists said.Videos circulating online show dozens of protesters taking shelter in alleyways as heavy gunfire echoes through the streets. Some show individuals lying motionless and bloodied in the streets, while others show residents gathering at a local hospital to donate blood.Iran has been convulsed by anti-government protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died...
ABC News
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel
BEIRUT -- An explosion in Syria has killed an official with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the force said on its website Wednesday, blaming Israel for the killing. The force identified the officer killed as Col. Davoud Jafari, who it said was working for the Guard's aerospace division. The statement warned that Israel will answer for what it called the “crime.”
104.1 WIKY
U.S. sanctions Iranian officials amid Tehran’s ongoing crackdown on protests
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has targeted three Iranian security officials under human-rights related sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday, citing Tehran’s ongoing crackdown on protesters and “increased aggressive actions against the Iranian people.”. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
104.1 WIKY
Iran arrests British-Iranian citizen for communicating with foreign-based news channels – state media
DUBAI (Reuters) – A British-Iranian citizen was arrested in Iran’s Isfahan province on Wednesday for allegedly sharing information with foreign-based news channels, Iranian state media reported. “The Revolutionary Guards’ Intelligence Organisation arrested a British-Iranian citizen who communicated with the BBC and Iran International,” the Islamic Republic of Iran’s...
Iran Soccer Star Voria Ghafouri Detained After Criticizing Regime
A former member of Iran’s national soccer team has been arrested over his criticism of the Iranian government, according to state media reports. Voria Ghafouri, who has been outspoken about the regime, was detained for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government,” the Fars and Tasnim news agencies said Thursday. Ghafouri has not played for the national squad since 2019 and has made several high-profile comments about Iranian authorities, including voicing opposition to his country’s ban on female fans at men’s soccer games. He also recently expressed sympathy for the family of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” after being detained for not wearing her hijab correctly. News of Ghafouri’s arrest comes after the Iranian soccer team on Monday refused to sing their national anthem before their first game of the Qatar World Cup in an apparent show of solidarity with thousands of protesters who have been arrested for demonstrating in the wake of Amini’s death.Read it at Washington Post
Erdogan says Turkey to attack Kurdish militants with tanks, soldiers
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey would attack militants with tanks and soldiers as soon as possible after retaliatory strikes escalated along the Syrian border between Turkish forces and a Kurdish militia.
Turkey confirms deadly airstrikes in Syria and Iraq targeting Kurdish groups
Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish defence ministry said on Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK), and the Syrian People’s Protection Units,...
