College Football Fans Furious With LSU's Latest Playoff Ranking
In just his first year at the helm, Brian Kelly has a legitimate chance to lead LSU to the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was released. The Tigers have jumped up to the No. 5 spot. LSU is coming off a...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU moves to No. 5; RJ Young reacts live
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories. In the end, that didn't matter, as the top four all...
How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech
The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will renew their annual rivalry against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate" this Saturday. Here is how to watch the game.
Aggies Target Johnny Bowens Commits to Oregon
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
Where the CFP Committee Ranked Alabama Heading into Final Week of Regular Season
One team previously ranked ahead of the Crimson Tide lost over the weekend, but did the committee move Alabama up?
The Tigers rise in the ESPN FPI rankings after defeating Western Kentucky
The Auburn Tigers have risen in the ESPN FPI rankings.
Malik Hall to miss three weeks for Michigan State basketball with stress reaction in foot
Michigan State basketball’s challenging fall, in which they’ve surged into the top 25 in the polls despite a daunting schedule, just got a little more challenging, as the school announced forward Malik Hall is expected to miss the next three weeks with a stress reaction in his left foot. The announcement came hours before the No. 15 Spartans (3-1) opened their run in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, against No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night. ...
South Carolina, Vanderbilt soar in Week 13 SEC power rankings; Tennessee plummets
Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks torched Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes over the weekend with a display of fireworks no one saw coming in the form of a 63-38 win. South Carolina headlines our Week 13 SEC power rankings with a considerable surge following Shane Beamer's potential program-altering win.
Composite Top 25: Combining the Coaches, AP and CFP rankings
The College Football Playoffs committee revealed the latest edition of the top 25 CFP rankings on Tuesday. There were no surprises at the top with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU maintaining control of the top four spots. All four teams saw some adversity in their games during Week 12.
theScore
CFP Rankings: Georgia leads unchanged top 4, USC moves to No. 6
4 TCU 11-0 4 , which entered the week as the fifth-ranked team, dropped five spots after suffering a 63-38 loss to South Carolina. With the Volunteers' slip, LSU and USC jumped one spot each to round out the top six. The Tigers defeated UAB on Saturday, while USC earned arguably its best win of the year against No. 18 UCLA.
