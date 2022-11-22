Michigan State basketball’s challenging fall, in which they’ve surged into the top 25 in the polls despite a daunting schedule, just got a little more challenging, as the school announced forward Malik Hall is expected to miss the next three weeks with a stress reaction in his left foot. The announcement came hours before the No. 15 Spartans (3-1) opened their run in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, against No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night. ...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO