saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen

On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State vs. Michigan State: Prediction and preview

Penn State vs. Michigan State highlights Rivalry Weekend around the B1G with the Land-Grant Trophy back up for grabs! Saturday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions in 2022. Though the Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games of the year, James Franklin’s squad has won every game it was supposed to this year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH

