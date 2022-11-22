Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen
On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
MLive.com
With competition set to upgrade, Michigan basketball needs improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Late in the first half of a tight game, Juwan Howard shouted for his five starters to come to the sideline for an impromptu pep talk before a pair of free throws. Freshman Jett Howard deferred that question to his veteran teammate, graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn. “I...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State vs. Michigan State: Prediction and preview
Penn State vs. Michigan State highlights Rivalry Weekend around the B1G with the Land-Grant Trophy back up for grabs! Saturday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions in 2022. Though the Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games of the year, James Franklin’s squad has won every game it was supposed to this year.
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU
TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
Michigan State loses starter to injury for Phil Knight Invitational, key reserve 'doubtful' vs. Alabama
Michigan State men's basketball will be without starting small forward Malik Hall for the entirety of the Phil Knight Inviational in Portland, Ore. according to a report from The Athletic's Brendan Quinn late last night. Quinn reports that the Spartans expect to be without Hall for "multiple weeks". Additionally, Quinn...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
Alabama vs Michigan State: 2022 PK85 Invitational game preview, TV schedule
Alabama vs Michigan State is a fairly even matchup on paper. Who will advance to the semifinals of the PK85 Invitational bracket?. TV schedule: Thursday, November 24th, 10:30 pm ET (approx) ESPN. Arena: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The Phil Knight Tournament has two different brackets this season, the Legacy...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Key player matchups that will decide The Game
In terms of a grand finale, this is what Michigan and Ohio State both wished for back during camp. The national spotlight is firmly affixed on the teams coached by Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day. This is it. For the first time since 2006, the No. 3-ranked Wolverines and No....
Michigan Football: Wolverines make more progress on flips in 2023
Catching up on Michigan football recruiting, the Wolverines hosted a number of recruits last weekend and made progress in terms of the 2023 class and flips. Recruiting might be on the backburner a little bit this week for Michigan football with the game of the year coming up on Saturday against Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day praises work of scout team for important role in preparation for The Game
Ryan Day is counting on all of his players ahead of The Game against Michigan. According to Eleven Warriors, the Ohio State head coach mentioned trio of scout team players making contributions this week in practice and throughout the season. Day recognized Kenyatta Jackson, Hero Kanu and Jackson Kuwatch for...
saturdaytradition.com
Emeka Egbuka shares how Ohio State is preparing for emotions leading up to The Game
Emeka Egbuka knows what is on the line this weekend against Michigan and acknowledged that Ohio State will have to stay controlled leading up to The Game. Last year, Ohio State lost in Ann Arbor which was something new for the Buckeyes after winning the last 7 in a row.
saturdaytradition.com
Charges officially filed in tunnel incident stemming from Michigan-Michigan State game
Charges have been officially filed for the incident stemming from the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the conclusion of the Michigan-Michigan State game in October. As a result of the investigation, 7 players — all Spartan student-athletes — have been charged. One player — Khary Crump — is being...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear
Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Attorney representing MSU DB Khary Crump offers statement about 'gut punch' charge before Thanksgiving
Mike Nichols, a Michigan-based attorney, released a statement on behalf of his client, Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump. Crump is 1 of 7 players who were charged Wednesday due to their involvement with the tunnel brawl that occurred against Michigan on Oct. 29. “This was a gut punch to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
