fox4news.com
Suspect involved in deadly car chase connected to even more burglaries, including Mesquite auto shop
MESQUITE, Texas - We're learning about more businesses that police believe were targeted by a burglary ring they said was busted this week. The suspects were caught Saturday after a Garland police chase, and police think they're the same serial burglars that broke into a Mesquite business in early September.
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Dallas. The crash happened near Lamar Street around 4:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. The crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck, and two SUVs.
wbap.com
Texas Rangers Take Lead Investigating Shot Man in McKinney
MCKINNEY – (WBAP/KLIF) – A man police say threatened his mother with an axe was shot dead by a Mc Kinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon. Police say they were called to help with a domestic dispute at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments on Medical Center Drive. They say a woman reported a confrontation with her 30 year old son, who she said was holding an axe and threatening her.
fox4news.com
Shooting victim drives to Fort Worth hospital after apparent drive-by shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers were called to the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital and called out to shots fired reported in the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue.
theeastcountygazette.com
Burglary Suspects in Fatal Police Chase Crash
The suspects in last weekend’s police pursuit that culminated in a deadly accident are linked to a series of burglaries in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garland police said the suspect car was linked to burglaries in eight Texas locations, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite, on the night of the chase.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Widow, Witness to Food Delivery Driver Road Rage Killing Shares Her Story
The widow of a man murdered in a road rage shooting is sharing her experience that day. Idalia Cerna was in the passenger seat when her husband, 24-year-old Hamzah Faraj, was shot and killed in September 2021. Wearing both their wedding rings is how Cerna keeps her late husband's memory...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police
A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
fox4news.com
Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend. Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop...
Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody.
blackchronicle.com
Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable cracking down on fake plates
FORNEY, Texas — Across North Texas, police departments say they’ve had a problem with fake paper license plates. Criminals are copying them and attaching them to automobiles. It’s an issue Constable Jason Johnson, from Kaufman County Pct. 2, says is going on in Forney. “He had complete...
Three people killed in three incidents on wet Dallas freeways on Thanksgiving Day
Sadly, Thanksgiving was a day of tragedy on Dallas highways largely because of the rain coupled with drivers going too fast. A Little Elm man was killed on the Dallas North Tollway
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head.
fox4news.com
Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Searching for 91-Year-Old Critical Missing Woman
Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing woman who was last seen on Thursday, officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department, Theo Smith was last seen on November 24 at approximately 10:15 p.m. boarding the bus in the Greyhound Bus Station, located at 205 South Lamar Street.
fox4news.com
Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond
DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
