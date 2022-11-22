ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Agents Cite Six Subjects for Alleged Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in St. James Parish. Agents cited Mitchell Vidrine, 25, of Baton Rouge, Taylor Diez, 28, of Gonzales, Justin Savoy, 24, of St. Amant, Lucas Aquiluz, 24, of Baton Rouge, Grant Theriot, 26, of Prairieville, and Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, for rallying migratory game birds. Relle was also cited for taking over the daily limit of ducks.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
Councilmember calls out Orleans Sheriff for withholding jail data

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During ongoing budget negotiations, New Orleans Councilman Joe Giarrusso said Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson threw councilmembers a curveball: Freezing the council out of jail data that is required to be released under city law. As part of its efforts toward furthering transparency in the criminal...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway

A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
METAIRIE, LA
Louisiana runs into problems distributing lawmakers’ pet project money

The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) For months, Louisiana has struggled to fund a handful of legislators’ controversial pet projects because lawmakers inserted the wrong information into state budget documents or used vague language that financial staff can’t decipher. Legislators have been voting on a rolling series...
LOUISIANA STATE
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
Holiday Happenings on the Louisiana Northshore

Since the 1800s, the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned people across. Today, the Louisiana Northshore remains the destination where life slows down. Explore unique attractions, a delectable culinary scene and verdant expanses of the great outdoors. St. Tammany Parish’s distinctive communities are packed with personality and charm. On...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mandeville’s Winter on the Water Event

The Pontchartrain Yacht Club is partnering with the city of Mandeville's Winter on the Water team to host a legendary Christmas celebration on December 3 starting at 5:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Yacht Club members are invited to decorate their boats in the most festive and creative ways possible, including but not limited to extravagant light decorations and much more.
MANDEVILLE, LA
FOX 8 Defenders: Former JP Fire Chief calls Bellemont apartments a ticking time bomb

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The former chief of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department, calls the Bellemont apartment complex a ticking time bomb. The owner of the Bellemont is a religious non-profit that’s racked up fines and code violations over the years. Now, the former chief, Dave Tibbetts, says not much has changed there after a heated meeting with the head of the non-profit.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

