KPLC TV
Supporters and critics debate largest Louisiana coastal project’s $2.3 billion cost
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -On a windy November afternoon, a boat ride along the east bank of Plaquemines Parish reveals a spot where levees no longer confine the Mississippi River. Alisha Renfro, a coastal scientist with the National Wildlife Federation sees Neptune Pass as a living laboratory, a real-life example of how nature meant the river to work.
NOLA.com
Here’s what would happen if Mayor LaToya Cantrell were to leave office early
New Orleans’ next scheduled mayoral election isn’t until October 2025, but with the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering a locally unprecedented “recall by mail” phase — and recent Fox 8 investigations raising ethics questions about Cantrell — anything could happen between now and then.
houmatimes.com
Agents Cite Six Subjects for Alleged Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in St. James Parish. Agents cited Mitchell Vidrine, 25, of Baton Rouge, Taylor Diez, 28, of Gonzales, Justin Savoy, 24, of St. Amant, Lucas Aquiluz, 24, of Baton Rouge, Grant Theriot, 26, of Prairieville, and Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, for rallying migratory game birds. Relle was also cited for taking over the daily limit of ducks.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 1-8, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA OAKS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 2, LOT RC2B: $200,000, Mark & Kasey LLC to Conner Reed King and Natalie Hosch King. HILLCREST SUBDIVISION, LOT 8 , SQUARE 68: $11,000, Tamland Investments Inc. to Deoliveira LLC and Wallber Deoliveira LLC. MONEY HILL PLANTATION ESTATES, LOT 2: $265,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell asks City Council to unlock Wisner funds for nonprofits offered grants
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the City Council to help unlock the Wisner Trust fund and pay organizations she committed to fund before a Civil District Court judge ordered that all Wisner disbursements must get court approval. It is not clear from Judge Kern Reese’s order in September what Cantrell...
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
fox8live.com
Councilmember calls out Orleans Sheriff for withholding jail data
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During ongoing budget negotiations, New Orleans Councilman Joe Giarrusso said Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson threw councilmembers a curveball: Freezing the council out of jail data that is required to be released under city law. As part of its efforts toward furthering transparency in the criminal...
NOLA.com
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
americanmilitarynews.com
Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
KTBS
Louisiana runs into problems distributing lawmakers’ pet project money
The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) For months, Louisiana has struggled to fund a handful of legislators’ controversial pet projects because lawmakers inserted the wrong information into state budget documents or used vague language that financial staff can’t decipher. Legislators have been voting on a rolling series...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
thelocalpalate.com
Holiday Happenings on the Louisiana Northshore
Since the 1800s, the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned people across. Today, the Louisiana Northshore remains the destination where life slows down. Explore unique attractions, a delectable culinary scene and verdant expanses of the great outdoors. St. Tammany Parish’s distinctive communities are packed with personality and charm. On...
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
whereyat.com
Mandeville’s Winter on the Water Event
The Pontchartrain Yacht Club is partnering with the city of Mandeville's Winter on the Water team to host a legendary Christmas celebration on December 3 starting at 5:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Yacht Club members are invited to decorate their boats in the most festive and creative ways possible, including but not limited to extravagant light decorations and much more.
WWL-TV
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
NOLA.com
Controversial landlord Josh Bruno fighting to keep decrepit rental complexes
Embattled landlord Joshua Bruno faces an uphill fight to hold onto a half-dozen low-income apartment houses in the New Orleans area. Still, a federal bankruptcy judge this week granted him a chance to sell his plan to satisfy creditors and take back the crumbling complexes. The largest of them, the...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Former JP Fire Chief calls Bellemont apartments a ticking time bomb
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The former chief of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department, calls the Bellemont apartment complex a ticking time bomb. The owner of the Bellemont is a religious non-profit that’s racked up fines and code violations over the years. Now, the former chief, Dave Tibbetts, says not much has changed there after a heated meeting with the head of the non-profit.
