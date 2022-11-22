ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PV Tech

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

Newly launched solar inverter and solutions provider Solinteg has launched a range of new PV products in recent months as it expands its international presence and targets 2GW of production capacity next year, rising to 10GW in 2025. Founded in March 2022, the company is focused on developing products and...
PV Tech

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group. The agreement will cover up to 50% of Renault’s production requirements in France in 2027, including production at the company’s ElectriCity hub. Voltalia will initially install 100MW of solar capacity in...
PV Tech

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

LONGi Green Energy Technology has signed an investment agreement to set up a 10GW monocrystalline module manufacturing facility in China’s Guangdong Province. It has been reported that LONGi Green Energy will create a holding subsidiary in Heshan City as the investment and operation entity of the project. The subsidiary will lease the factory buildings and auxiliary facilities provided by the owner, and be responsible for the purchase, installation and commissioning of production and process equipment.
PV Tech

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA). With 4GW of renewable energy capacity either operational...
TEXAS STATE
PV Tech

Ib vogt breaks ground on 149MWp PV project in Spain, signs PPA with Google

Solar developer ib vogt has started the construction on a 149MWp solar PV plant located in the province of Zamora, Spain. A power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google has been secured for the plant with a duration of 12 years and the project is expected to reach commercial operation in October 2023.
NASDAQ

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant

(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Guest column: The true value of American-made solar panels

The recent climate legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act has the potential to do wonderful things for the decarbonization efforts in the United States and for the solar industry. As a U.S. solar panel manufacturer, we at Crossroads Solar are watching and waiting to see how the various credits will play out. Much of the objective of the IRA climate legislation is to generate American-made solar infrastructures in a way that will compete with cheaper imports. To my mind, we have to be sober about the likely outcome – or cheapness – of American-made panels. Prices will moderate but we will not become China, nor should we aspire to be so.
INDIANA STATE
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
PV Tech

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects. The technology will monitor, analyse and optimise the performance of SunSolarWind’s projects in Greece. Prescinto said that it offers...
PV Tech

Atlas Renewable Energy brings online 300MW PV project in Mexico

Miami-headquartered Atlas Renewable Energy has begun operations on its 300MW Mexican La Pimienta solar project, located in the state of Campeche. The plant is forecast to generate 789GWh of power annually, with a 15-year power purchase agreement signed with Mexican state-owned utility Federal Electric Commission. Atlas said that the project is the second-largest PV installation in Mexico, and the first large-scale solar project in Campeche.
PV Tech

Low Carbon breaks ground on 53MWp of solar in the Netherlands, hires Belectric as EPC

Renewables developer Low Carbon has started building four solar farms in the Netherlands totalling 53.1MWp, with Belectric serving as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider. Set to feature a total of 88,000 solar modules, the projects will be spread across the Groningen, Overijssel and Utrecht provinces, and will have capacities...
PV Tech

Canadian Solar inaugurates 100MW PV project in Fukushima

Canadian Solar has commenced operation on its 100MW Azuma Kofuji solar project in Japan, its largest project in the country. Located in the Fukushima Prefecture, the plant is equipped with Canadian Solar’s HiKu modules over 460 acres, the majority of which was converted from abandoned agricultural land. A power purchase agreement is in place with Tohoku Electric Power Company, with a rate of JPY36 (US$0.26) per Kwh for 18 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy