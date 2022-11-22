Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity
Newly launched solar inverter and solutions provider Solinteg has launched a range of new PV products in recent months as it expands its international presence and targets 2GW of production capacity next year, rising to 10GW in 2025. Founded in March 2022, the company is focused on developing products and...
PV Tech
Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group
France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group. The agreement will cover up to 50% of Renault’s production requirements in France in 2027, including production at the company’s ElectriCity hub. Voltalia will initially install 100MW of solar capacity in...
PV Tech
LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong
LONGi Green Energy Technology has signed an investment agreement to set up a 10GW monocrystalline module manufacturing facility in China’s Guangdong Province. It has been reported that LONGi Green Energy will create a holding subsidiary in Heshan City as the investment and operation entity of the project. The subsidiary will lease the factory buildings and auxiliary facilities provided by the owner, and be responsible for the purchase, installation and commissioning of production and process equipment.
PV Tech
Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs
The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA). With 4GW of renewable energy capacity either operational...
PV Tech
Ib vogt breaks ground on 149MWp PV project in Spain, signs PPA with Google
Solar developer ib vogt has started the construction on a 149MWp solar PV plant located in the province of Zamora, Spain. A power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google has been secured for the plant with a duration of 12 years and the project is expected to reach commercial operation in October 2023.
This oil refiner is cutting 1,100 jobs — and giving billions of dollars to its shareholders
Phillips 66 is cutting at least 1,100 jobs by the end of this year as the refining giant seeks to slash costs and steer a larger chunk of its soaring profits to shareholders.
NASDAQ
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant
(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder
TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday.
TechSpot
TSMC founder: a new 3nm manufacturing plant in Arizona has already been planned
Forward-looking: TSMC is planning a second manufacturing plant in Arizona, a move that will bring the upcoming 3nm manufacturing process to the US. The facility could allow Apple to start making iPhones in the US but prices would go up. A lot. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will build a...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Guest column: The true value of American-made solar panels
The recent climate legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act has the potential to do wonderful things for the decarbonization efforts in the United States and for the solar industry. As a U.S. solar panel manufacturer, we at Crossroads Solar are watching and waiting to see how the various credits will play out. Much of the objective of the IRA climate legislation is to generate American-made solar infrastructures in a way that will compete with cheaper imports. To my mind, we have to be sober about the likely outcome – or cheapness – of American-made panels. Prices will moderate but we will not become China, nor should we aspire to be so.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Dollar Tree forecasts lower 2022 profit as price cuts hit margins
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Thursday that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of its forecast, with the discount store retailer's margins under pressure from decades-high inflation.
PV Tech
Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece
Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects. The technology will monitor, analyse and optimise the performance of SunSolarWind’s projects in Greece. Prescinto said that it offers...
PV Tech
Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects
Canada-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction company CarbonAI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria to develop small-scale rural solar projects across the country. CarbonAI said that the solar mini-grid installations will be funded by carbon credits generated by its gas flare capture...
PV Tech
Atlas Renewable Energy brings online 300MW PV project in Mexico
Miami-headquartered Atlas Renewable Energy has begun operations on its 300MW Mexican La Pimienta solar project, located in the state of Campeche. The plant is forecast to generate 789GWh of power annually, with a 15-year power purchase agreement signed with Mexican state-owned utility Federal Electric Commission. Atlas said that the project is the second-largest PV installation in Mexico, and the first large-scale solar project in Campeche.
PV Tech
Low Carbon breaks ground on 53MWp of solar in the Netherlands, hires Belectric as EPC
Renewables developer Low Carbon has started building four solar farms in the Netherlands totalling 53.1MWp, with Belectric serving as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider. Set to feature a total of 88,000 solar modules, the projects will be spread across the Groningen, Overijssel and Utrecht provinces, and will have capacities...
PV Tech
Canadian Solar inaugurates 100MW PV project in Fukushima
Canadian Solar has commenced operation on its 100MW Azuma Kofuji solar project in Japan, its largest project in the country. Located in the Fukushima Prefecture, the plant is equipped with Canadian Solar’s HiKu modules over 460 acres, the majority of which was converted from abandoned agricultural land. A power purchase agreement is in place with Tohoku Electric Power Company, with a rate of JPY36 (US$0.26) per Kwh for 18 years.
PV Tech
Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio
Canadian investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has signed an agreement to invest US$805 million in a convertible equity portfolio financing with NextEra Energy Partners to help it acquire a 2GW portfolio of solar, storage and wind assets across the US. The deal came as part of a sale...
Xiaomi revenue falls in third quarter as COVID-19 controls bite
SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) on Wednesday reported a 9.7% fall in third-quarter revenue, hit by China's COVID-19 restrictions and softening consumer demand.
