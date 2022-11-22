Read full article on original website
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’
Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
Vero Beach Municipal Marina expansion on hold after appeal from Preservation Alliance
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Preservation Alliance has appealed the decision to increase the size of the dry boat storage facility at the Municipal Marina. This comes after a judge threw out the alliance’s attempt to put the issue to voters on the November ballot.
Future of Port St. Lucie's City Center open for discussion
It was supposed to be Port St. Lucie’s first downtown, but now after two decades, the conversation is once again picking up over what the City Center site could be.
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park.
Small Business Saturday: Lake Worth Beach woman pivots from layoff to owner of cleaning company
WEST PALM BEACH — Alicia Colon is among the millions of Americans who lost their jobs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic as employers closed workplaces or cut back on staff. Now she owns a cleaning company specializing in vacation rentals. Colon, 32, of Lake Worth Beach, worked...
Business owner, Keith James critic Rodney Mayo files to run for mayor of West Palm Beach
Rodney Mayo, a business owner and frequent critic of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, has filed paperwork to run for the city's top job. "I did not make this decision lightly nor without great thought," Mayo wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy. "After I came to the realization our current...
Palm Beach Co. commissioners elect new mayor, vice mayor, welcome 2 newcomers
Commissioners vote to name recently reelected District 2 Commissioner Gregg Weiss as mayor and District 5 Commissioner Maria Sachs as vice mayor. They also welcome two newcomers.
Martin County plans to protect beaches, roads from future storms
With hurricane season nearly over, Martin County is looking to take on projects to protect its beaches and roads from future storm events.
Small Business Saturday: Family goes all in on new breakfast / lunch eatery in suburban West Palm
WEST PALM BEACH — Sprinkle in financial risk. Add a dash of long hours. A pinch of economic uncertainty. Stir in the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the recipe that has been simmering since Oct. 21 when Frank Cecere and his three sons opened Portside Breakfast & Lunch restaurant in suburban West Palm Beach. Each adds their own ingredients in the all-consuming adventure.
Palm Beach residents sue, claim wealthy private owners 'stole' public beach access
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On a sultry night in August at almost 9 p.m., several Palm Beach Police Officers responded to the oceanside mansion of Robert Meister, 80. “Are you unarmed? Mr. Meister, are you unarmed?” the lead officer called out as he walked along a hedge towering two stories tall, warning the others, "He might have a gun."
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views
When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
The Story of the Sundown Lounge in West Palm Seaside
A legendary West Palm Beach nightclub is ready for its second act. An air of nobility surrounded the African-American ballrooms and juke joints of the Jim Crow south. Baltimore had the Royal Theater; Atlanta, the Royal Peacock. There was the Harlem Duke Social Club in Mobile; Club Paradise, in Memphis; the Ritz, in Jacksonville.
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County
So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
Best Christmas events, holiday boat parades, tree lightings in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here are the best events in Palm Beach County to get you in the holiday spirit. More top picks: Don't miss out on these...
MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF SEEKING PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING MISSING JUVENILE
MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF SEEKING PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING MISSING JUVENILE. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing juvenile, 13-year old Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo. Nadia is a H/F,...
City of Port St. Lucie: The Thanksgiving Holiday Affects Solid Waste Schedule
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: With Thanksgiving approaching, the City of Port St. Lucie is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after turkey day. As a result of holiday, the following schedule will be in effect for the collection of garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste.
Major Group Art Show Opens Season At Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care
Major Group Art Show Opens Season at Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care. Twenty-seven of Vero’s best-known artists will gather Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Care for the public opening of a month-long group exhibition. The show, organized by a local group of art enthusiasts called Friends of Contemporary Art, is entitled “Viva FOCA!”
Bacteria advisories issued for two locations in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued bacteria advisories in two locations after high levels of enteric bacteria was found in the water. The FDOH said samples from the waters of the Jensen Beach Causeway and Leighton Park in Palm City were tested...
'Extremely strenuous job:' Martin County Sheriff's Office struggles to hire dispatchers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The police shortage is being felt around the country, and the effects are being felt in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. And the dispatchers who are taking emergency calls are also experiencing those shortages, many departments have mandated dispatchers work overtime to keep up with these calls.
