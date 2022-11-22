ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’

Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Small Business Saturday: Family goes all in on new breakfast / lunch eatery in suburban West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH — Sprinkle in financial risk. Add a dash of long hours. A pinch of economic uncertainty. Stir in the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the recipe that has been simmering since Oct. 21 when Frank Cecere and his three sons opened Portside Breakfast & Lunch restaurant in suburban West Palm Beach. Each adds their own ingredients in the all-consuming adventure.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views

When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
VERO BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

The Story of the Sundown Lounge in West Palm Seaside

A legendary West Palm Beach nightclub is ready for its second act. An air of nobility surrounded the African-American ballrooms and juke joints of the Jim Crow south. Baltimore had the Royal Theater; Atlanta, the Royal Peacock. There was the Harlem Duke Social Club in Mobile; Club Paradise, in Memphis; the Ritz, in Jacksonville.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County

So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF SEEKING PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING MISSING JUVENILE

MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF SEEKING PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING MISSING JUVENILE. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing juvenile, 13-year old Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo. Nadia is a H/F,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Major Group Art Show Opens Season At Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care

Major Group Art Show Opens Season at Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care. Twenty-seven of Vero’s best-known artists will gather Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Care for the public opening of a month-long group exhibition. The show, organized by a local group of art enthusiasts called Friends of Contemporary Art, is entitled “Viva FOCA!”
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Bacteria advisories issued for two locations in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued bacteria advisories in two locations after high levels of enteric bacteria was found in the water. The FDOH said samples from the waters of the Jensen Beach Causeway and Leighton Park in Palm City were tested...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy