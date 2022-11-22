ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

UN rights body deplores Iran crackdown, establishes probe

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Human Rights Council voted Thursday to condemn the bloody crackdown on peaceful protests in Iran and create an independent fact-finding mission to investigate alleged abuses, particularly those committed against women and children. A resolution put forward by Germany and Iceland was backed by 25...
KTAR.com

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intense firefight over Ukraine has the Pentagon rethinking its weapons stockpiles. If another major war broke out today, would the United States have enough ammunition to fight?. It’s a question confronting Pentagon planners, not only as they aim to supply Ukraine for a war with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTAR.com

10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China’s Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy