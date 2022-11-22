Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
3 reasons Matt Rhule can bring Nebraska football back to glory
Matt Rhule to Nebraska could be exactly what the Cornhuskers need to return to former glory. Although the days of running the wishbone are firmly in the rearview mirror, Matt Rhule could be the one to help Nebraska return to national prominence as the Cornhuskers’ next head coach. Rhule...
Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
Ohio State TE headbutts Michigan player in heated exchange (Video)
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. let his emotions get the best of him in The Game as he cost the Buckeyes dearly by headbutting a Michigan player. One thing that the Ohio State Buckeyes are not accustomed to is trailing late in games. While Ryan Day’s team has struggled at times and fallen behind in the first half, they were 11-0 entering their rivalry matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday because they always seemed to pull away in the final 30 minutes of action.
C.J. Stroud handed Caleb Williams the Heisman Trophy against Michigan
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had the chance to clinch the Heisman Trophy against Michigan. His dud now puts the ball in Caleb Williams’ court. The Game had a ton on the line on both sides, from the team perspective and the individual. Michigan and Ohio State were playing...
Auburn gets hosed by refs on muffed punt review in Iron Bowl (Video)
The Auburn Tigers were the victims of a controversial call on a muffed punt review against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Auburn Tigers are in the news in regards to who will and won’t be their next head coach. Regardless of who that will be, Auburn is looking to end their regular season on a high note by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the annual Iron Bowl game.
Look: Even Nick Saban is getting bloodied by the Iron Bowl
Nick Saban took a blow to the face during Alabama’s Iron Bowl meeting with Auburn and kept coaching with a bleeding cut on his face. If you heard Nick Saban got bloodied up in the Iron Bowl, you might think his Alabama team was in danger of being upset.
Michigan radio call of game-sealing Donovan Edwards TD will make Ohio State fans cry
The Michigan radio call of Donovan Edwards’ game-sealing touchdown against Ohio State will put a smile on Wolverines faces and tears in Buckeye eyes. Michigan fans are going to want to relive their victory over Ohio State in this year’s rivalry game over and over for the next 48 hours at least.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season is officially underway. There were three games on Thanksgiving Day, and several players have already made big impacts in fantasy football leagues. Justin Jefferson continued his elite play with nine receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. However, there is still plenty of football left to play. No NFL team has a bye week scheduled, so there are still 13 games remaining this week.
Oklahoma State out to avoid sluggish start vs. Prairie View AM
Oklahoma State hopes to get off to a faster start when it hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday afternoon in
The implications of Michigan Football win over Ohio State
#3 Michigan football dominated #2 Ohio State this afternoon on the road. Michigan football used a 28-3 second half to pull away from the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 this afternoon in Columbus. The Wolverines won The Game for the second year in a row. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State in consecutive seasons since 1999-2000. Ohio State had won eight in a row before Michigan’s two-game win streak.
Lakers News: Savvy Bets For Spurs-Lakers Part III
Can L.A. bring its record against San Antonio to 3-0?
Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos
With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Are Georgia and Michigan now locked into the College Football Playoff?
Georgia and Michigan are pretty much guarantees to make it back to the College Football Playoff now. While nothing is official until it is, we can safely say that Georgia and Michigan will be back in the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. The Dawgs and Wolverines met...
Michigan silences Ohio State for second straight year: CFB media reacts
For the first time since 2001, the Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and silenced THE Ohio State Buckeyes. The college football world had a lot to say. Why is it so quiet in Columbus right now? Probably because Ohio State saw Michigan come into town and do something that hasn’t happened in over two decades.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0