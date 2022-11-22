Read full article on original website
Israel rescinds 200 Gaza work permits, citing bomb worries
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel has cancelled 200 out of some 15,500 permits issued to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to work in its territory after a labourer was accused of planning to carry out a bombing, the Shin Bet security agency said on Thursday. The suspect, arrested on Oct....
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
India faces deepening demographic divide as it prepares to overtake China as the world’s most populous country
The cry of a baby born in India one day next year will herald a watershed moment for the country, when the scales tip and India overtakes China as the world’s most populous nation. Yet the story of India’s population boom is really two stories. In the north, led...
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
The Most Populous Countries in the World
The world population surpassed 8 billion on Tuesday, according to population projections made by the United Nations earlier this year. This shockingly comes just 11 years after the world population passed 7 billion. It has only taken 48 years for the world’s population to double. The U.N. projects that the world population will continue to […]
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington’s...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday. Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been...
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
The hunger road: Somalis on surviving the worst drought in decades
Al-Hidaya is just one of hundreds of makeshift camps on the outskirts of Mogadishu where exhausted people, escaping drought and conflict in south-central Somalia, arrive each day, desperate for help. Yet there’s little aid available for the more than one million people who have fled their homes this year, and...
Chinese incursions into India are increasing, strategically planned
Chinese incursions across India’s west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University...
Kremlin: Ukraine leadership can ‘end suffering’ by meeting Russian demands
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Ukraine’s leadership could “end suffering” in Ukraine by meeting Russia’s demands to resolve the conflict. Peskov was asked whether Russia was worried about the effect on the civilian population of its strikes on energy...
Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive. Akar told Sergei Shoigu that “Turkey’s priority is to prevent the...
Chile miners say trucker strike a threat to supplies
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Miners in Chile, the world’s largest copper producer and second largest lithium producer, said on Wednesday an indefinite strike by truckers threatened supplies to operations in the north of the country. Caravans of truckers protesting over issues such as high fuel prices and the need...
Bolsonaro challenge to Brazil election result seen stoking protests
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempt to challenge the election he lost last month appears weak on the merits, according to electoral experts and political analysts, but could still fire up his supporters who have been protesting his loss. In a complaint filed with the Supreme...
Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus has reached a settlement with the French financial prosecutor (PNF) concerning judicial investigations related to Libya and Kazakhstan, an Airbus spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a report by news agency AFP. It said the agreement is now subject to court approval. Last month, Airbus confirmed...
U.S. sanctions Iranian officials amid Tehran’s ongoing crackdown on protests
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has targeted three Iranian security officials under human-rights related sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday, citing Tehran’s ongoing crackdown on protesters and “increased aggressive actions against the Iranian people.”. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
Pope compares Russia’s war in Ukraine to 1930s famine inflicted by Stalin
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians were suffering today from the “martyrdom of aggression” and compared Russia’s war in Ukraine to the “terrible genocide” of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the country. Francis, speaking...
UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti’s cholera cases
(Reuters) – Some two in five of Haiti’s growing number of cholera cases are among children, the United Nation’s children’s agency warned on Wednesday, saying youth suffering from severe malnutrition ran three times the risk of dying from the bacterial disease. Haiti, the poorest country in...
Brazil’s Lula government to ban or tax guns, says aide
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government-elect of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revoke decrees made by President Jair Bolsonaro that have eased access to firearms and is considering banning or taxing guns when it takes office in January, a senior Lula aide said on Wednesday. Senator-elect Flavio Dino,...
