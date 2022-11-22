Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
Talking With Tami
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
James Cameron Says He Cursed Out A Fox Exec Who Urged Him To Make ‘Avatar’ Shorter
"Get the f**k out of my office," the iconic filmmaker said he told the studio executive before the 2009 megahit's release.
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired
Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ Composer Met a Tragic Death
The brilliant composer who brought us the evocative music in 'Titanic,' 'Avatar,' and other blockbusters died suddenly in 2015. His loss is one of the most tragic celebrity deaths.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water's Latest Trailer Is Pure James Cameron
In James Cameron’s career to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha II, was his first film. It gets a pass. The other two, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. That’s why, with only a few short weeks to Cameron’s next film—another sequel—you’d be completely warranted to start getting maybe just a little bit excited.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast
Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar 2’ star reveals how the villain has changed since becoming a Na’vi
Avatar: The Way of Water star Stephen Lang is revealing how his character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, has changed since the first movie now that he himself is a blue humanoid known as a Na’vi. Once again, Quaritch will be the villain in the sequel to the 2009 smash hit...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
Avatar: The Way of Water cost so much that it must become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time to break even
"If I can make a business case to spend a billion dollars on a movie, I will f***ing do it"
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
thedigitalfix.com
Topher Grace defends Avatar 2 from “haters”
The highly-anticipated animated movie Avatar 2 might be divisive among some, but Spider-Man movie actor Topher Grace had some choice words for the film’s “haters.” The Way of Water, which is the sequel to the 2009 original science fiction movie, has divided opinion during its decade-long journey to the big screen.
‘Avatar 2’ Star Cliff Curtis on Watching Preview Footage With James Cameron: “Stunned Beyond Belief”
New Zealand star Cliff Curtis is having a pretty solid 2022. The actor’s most recent feature, Muru, the acclaimed Māori-language action drama, became New Zealand’s highest-grossing film this year after its release in September. Later, it was selected as the country’s official contender for the Oscars in the best international film category. If Muru ends up getting beaten at the New Zealand box office before year’s end, though, it will undoubtedly be by James Cameron’s long-awaited juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water, opening Dec. 16 — and also co-starring Curtis. Curtis made his screen debut in a small supporting role in...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones 5’ forces ‘Crystal Skull’ defenders out of the woodwork, but they haven’t got a vine to swing on
At long last, the slow build towards the eventual reveal of the first full-length Indiana Jones 5 trailer is underway, with the recent drip-feeding of images and plot details gradually edging us towards the maiden footage everyone’s expecting to play before Avatar: The Way of Water when James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel comes to theaters in a matter of weeks.
IBTimes
