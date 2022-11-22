Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone’s property during a crash investigation in 2011 and later selling it.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany, of Greer, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office, and petit larceny.

McAlhany is accused of taking a piece of personal property valued at under $2,000 while investigating a crash in November of 2011 while working as a state trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Warrants stated that McAlhany later sold the property instead of documenting it and submitting it for return.

McAlhany had since retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.