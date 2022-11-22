ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

By Alexandra Harrell
 4 days ago
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report.

“Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.”

Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms.

Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost 50 percent of Nike sales on Goat and Fight Club, the report found. The Panda Dunk was the no. 1 most wanted and top-selling sneaker of the year, breaking all-time records. The Panda Dunk Low retails for $100 with an average resale price of $244 and highest sale of $1,000.

The top-selling sneakers of 2022 were Dunk lows in black and white (“Panda”), Yeezy slides in onyx, Yeezy foam runners in onyx, Air Jordan 1 retro high OGs in patent bred, 2021 re-release Yeezy slides in pure, and the 2021 Air Jordan 11 retros in cool grey. Of the top 100 sneakers, Yeezy made up 25 percent, while Air Jordans made up over 40 percent. Air Jordan 1 was the no. 1 top-selling silhouette in 65 percent of countries.

The top “margin builders,” sneakers that resold for the highest markups over retail price, include the Yeezy Slides in bone (548 percent), the Sean Wotherspoon x Air Max 1/97 (518 percent), Nike Dunk Low GS in Michigan State (495 percent), Nike Dunk Low Retro SP in Syracuse (490 percent), Nike Off-White x Dunk Low in pine green (437 percent) and the Yeezy Foam Runner in MXT moon grey (423 percent). Margin builder parameters excluded shoes with an average resale price of over $1,000 and under 500 sales.

The report found that New Balance is rising with 92.2 percent growth year over year, knocking on the door of footwear’s Big Four—Nike, Jordan, Adidas and Yeezy—for the first time. The “under the radar” category of top-selling sneakers excluded the big four, with the top shoe coming in as the New Balance 550 in white grey, selling for over 780 percent above retail price. New Balance rose to fourth place of “Wants,” officially making it to the top of the charts. With sales growing 115 percent year-over-year and capturing the fifth place top selling position, New Balance became the fourth most wanted brand in May, up from spot number six in 2021. The report purports that growth was driven by collaboration with sneaker boutiques and streetwear brands. On Feb. 24, New Balance beat Adidas in daily sales for the first time ever.

Goat’s inaugural Alias report uncover trends to watch in fashion.

“Market mover sneakers,” 2022’s fastest-growing sneaker brands ranked by percentage change in sales volume year over year, included Hoka One One (sales up 361 percent), Salomon (sales up 236 percent), Crocs (sales up 188 percent), Puma (sales up 125 percent), New Balance (sales up 115 percent) and Rick Owens (sales up 74 percent).

Foam saw record growth this year, the Alias report found. Yeezy Foam Runners and slides led foam sales for the year, accounting for 50 percent of Yeezy’s total sales. While Yeezy’s lead foam sales, Crocs came in second, with order volume growing 158 percent year over year. Sixty percent of Crocs purchases were Salehe Bembury x Pollex Clogs. Making the most of the foam movement, Nike, Jordan and more released their own version of clogs, slip-ons and slides.

Vintage apparel is in high demand, with nostalgic trends like cargo pants , the ’90s, varsity and letterman jackets on the rise. Barbiecore , Y2K and utility dominated this year’s biggest trends. In 2022, buyers found comfort in rare, graphic apparel that’s inherently one-of-a-kind. Vintage tees saw a significant increase in order volume, with a growth of 312 percent, primarily in the subcategories of sports and music; more vintage than ever before was sold on Alias in 2022.

The report contains data captured between Jan. 1-Oct. 31. The three releases worth watching in the remainder of the year? The Air Jordan 1 Retro OG “Chicago lost and found,” the Air Jordan 11 Retro in cherry, and the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP in black phantom.

