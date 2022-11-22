ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.

She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.

Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.

Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened.

