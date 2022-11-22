ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi admits Argentina's victory over Mexico is a 'weight off his shoulders' but manager Lionel Scaloni urges the maestro and fans to 'enjoy' World Cup as 'the sun will shine whether you lose or not'

Lionel Messi confessed it was a weight off his shoulders to have Argentina's fate back in his hands after inspiring his team to victory. Messi scored the crucial opening goal in a 2-0 win against Mexico in the Lusail Stadium and help the South Americans ease the pain of Tuesday's humbling against Saudi Arabia at the same venue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy