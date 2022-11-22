Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi admits Argentina's victory over Mexico is a 'weight off his shoulders' but manager Lionel Scaloni urges the maestro and fans to 'enjoy' World Cup as 'the sun will shine whether you lose or not'
Lionel Messi confessed it was a weight off his shoulders to have Argentina's fate back in his hands after inspiring his team to victory. Messi scored the crucial opening goal in a 2-0 win against Mexico in the Lusail Stadium and help the South Americans ease the pain of Tuesday's humbling against Saudi Arabia at the same venue.
17-year-old American skater Malinin sweeps Grand Prix season
American figure skater Ilia Malinin swept his Grand Prix assignments by taking the men's gold medal at the Grand Prix of Espoo over the weekend, making the rising 17-year-old star one of the favorites to win at Grand Prix Final
