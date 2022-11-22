ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock

Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Cardinals List Six Players as DNP on Wednesday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals began their preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday with a closed walk-thru. As a result, six players were estimated as DNP (did not participate): Greg Dortch, Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Charles Washington did not practice. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury...
