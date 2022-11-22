Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin fields questions about Steelers offense's predictability, Diontae Johnson's lack of involvment
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin must have known the question was coming. In fact, a question alluding to Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt basically calling Pittsburgh's offense predictable following Sunday's game was the first question posed to Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Following the Bengals' 37-30 win, Pratt was...
Colts' Jim Irsay to critics: Frank Reich firing 'not personal'
Colts owner Jim Irsay defended his handling of the team's coaching change, saying that his firing of Frank Reich was "not personal" and that Jeff Saturday's hiring was in the team's best interests.
Anthony Barr, Johnathan Hankins among Cowboys inactives vs. Giants
The Cowboys may be without several players when they take on the Giants on Thanksgiving due to a bug that has spread throughout the organization.
Ravens release first injury report for Week 12 matchup vs. Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens head into a Week 12 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville coming off of their Week 11 win over the Carolina Panthers. Baltimore will look to get multiple players back over the course of the week, and did just that on Wednesday. The Ravens released their...
Steelers frustrated by lack of consistency
The Steelers are 3-7. They currently have a 2 percent chance of making the playoffs this season. But they’re not throwing the towel in yet.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin dismisses frustrations of WR Diontae Johnson
Through 10 games, wide receiver Diontae Johnson leads the Pittsburgh Steelers with 51 receptions and is second on the team with 456 yards. But after the Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Johnson appeared to be frustrated with his role in the game. Johnson was targeted 12 times...
Bucs injury report: Vita Vea, Russell Gage miss practice Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns, and while it’s a shorter list than the team has seen for much of the year, some key players are still banged up on both sides of the ball. Here’s...
Cardinals List Six Players as DNP on Wednesday Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals began their preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday with a closed walk-thru. As a result, six players were estimated as DNP (did not participate): Greg Dortch, Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Charles Washington did not practice. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury...
Comments / 0