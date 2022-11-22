Read full article on original website
No goals and no Edson: Three thoughts from Mexico’s World Cup loss to Argentina
Mexico couldn’t be eliminated no matter the result of Saturday’s World Cup group match against Argentina, but the 2-0 loss to the South Americans puts El Tri on the brink of their first group stage exit from the World Cup since 1978.After a cagey first half that saw El Tri fluster Argentina in the Copa America champions’ final third, the second saw goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez make the difference. Argentina stayed alive in its push to get out of the group stage after a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in the first group game.Here are three thoughts...
World Cup Friday: US-England match ends in 0-0 draw
DOHA, Qatar - The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
World Cup Thursday guide: Ronaldo, Neymar hit the pitch
DOHA, Qatar - Two of the best players in soccer are back in World Cup competition Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo made history, while Neymar is up next in Qatar. Neymar has been deliberately quiet since arriving, with his only public statement a social media post with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo — a clear indicator his only goal is another World Cup title for his country.
How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios
DOHA, Qatar - Iran's dramatic 2-0 victory over Wales early Friday on Match Day 2 sent shockwaves throughout Group B. Entering Friday's United States-England match (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), England and Iran both now have three points atop the group, with England having a commanding plus-four goal difference (while Iran sits at minus-2). The U.S. and Wales both have one point.
USA vs. England could change world's perception of American soccer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar - This United States men's national team has been on a mission to shift the way the world perceives American soccer. And what better way to change minds than to beat England, a favorite to win it all, in the World Cup?. The USMNT has a chance...
17-year-old American skater Malinin sweeps Grand Prix season
American figure skater Ilia Malinin swept his Grand Prix assignments by taking the men's gold medal at the Grand Prix of Espoo over the weekend, making the rising 17-year-old star one of the favorites to win at Grand Prix Final
