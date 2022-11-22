ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Local couple to reopen grocery store in La Crosse

LA CROSSE — A couple from La Crosse has purchased the Rush County Grocery and will reopen it after the first of the year as B' Hometown Market. Rush County has been without a grocery store since August when Rush County Grocery was seized by the state for nonpayment of taxes.
LA CROSSE, KS
Hays Post

Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain

The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
ELLINWOOD, KS
WIBW

3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
ELLSWORTH, KS
Hays Post

300+ high school students visit Barton for Jack Kilby Day

Over 300 high school students visited Barton Community College Monday, Nov. 21, to participate in the 18th annual Jack Kilby STEM Day, which featured over two dozen presentations and hands-on workshops covering a variety of topics from crime scene investigation to animal behavior science. For more information on JKSD visit...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Heart of a Tiger: FHSU student discusses the power of scholarships

I often smile when I think about the Winston Churchill quote, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Fort Hays State University continues to be abundantly blessed by the generosity of so many philanthropists. Those gifts are game-changers. They help us provide state-of-the-art facilities, honor and inspire faculty and open doors of opportunity to many students.
Hays Post

🏈 Bah, Salmans lead the way in Hays High WAC accolades

To the victor goes the spoils. It does, however, seem appropriate for the 2022 Hays High Indians football team. Head Coach Tony Crough guided his latest edition to a school record 10 wins, sweeping the four opponents in the Western Athletic Conference to win the title outright, and then saw his top offensive player – Malik Bah – and defensive player – Bryce Salmans – capture WAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

👟 FHSU's Hodsden qualifies for Division II national meet

INDIANAPOLIS - Fort Hays State distance runner Regan Hodsden has qualified to compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Cross Country Championships, announced Monday. Hodsden earned her spot after placing 15th at the Central Region Championships on Saturday, finishing as the second-highest individual not on a national-qualifying team. Hodsden...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men host Central Christian Tuesday night

Hays, Kan. - Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday (Nov. 22) night hosting Central Christian College at 7 p.m. The Tigers are coming off a thrilling 68-66 win over MSU Denver on Sunday and enter the game at 3-1 overall. Central Christian enters at 3-4 overall.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy