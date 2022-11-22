Read full article on original website
Local couple to reopen grocery store in La Crosse
LA CROSSE — A couple from La Crosse has purchased the Rush County Grocery and will reopen it after the first of the year as B' Hometown Market. Rush County has been without a grocery store since August when Rush County Grocery was seized by the state for nonpayment of taxes.
Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain
The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
🎙 Christmas season kicks off in Hays with tree lightings and more
Downtown Hays will soon be completely decorated for the Christmas season after the Annual Frostfest Tree Lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Downtown Pavilion, 10th and Main. During the event, attendees will be treated to coca and carolers along with a visit from "someone extra special," according...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
Ellis County 4-H event will feature Peterson brothers, FHSU prof
Ellis County 4-H Council invites Kansas teens to participate in its upcoming “Chat, Don’t Snap” workshop on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the FHSU Memorial Union. The event will give teens the opportunity to grow their leadership and communication skills through civil discourse.
300+ high school students visit Barton for Jack Kilby Day
Over 300 high school students visited Barton Community College Monday, Nov. 21, to participate in the 18th annual Jack Kilby STEM Day, which featured over two dozen presentations and hands-on workshops covering a variety of topics from crime scene investigation to animal behavior science. For more information on JKSD visit...
Heart of a Tiger: FHSU student discusses the power of scholarships
I often smile when I think about the Winston Churchill quote, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Fort Hays State University continues to be abundantly blessed by the generosity of so many philanthropists. Those gifts are game-changers. They help us provide state-of-the-art facilities, honor and inspire faculty and open doors of opportunity to many students.
🏈 Bah, Salmans lead the way in Hays High WAC accolades
To the victor goes the spoils. It does, however, seem appropriate for the 2022 Hays High Indians football team. Head Coach Tony Crough guided his latest edition to a school record 10 wins, sweeping the four opponents in the Western Athletic Conference to win the title outright, and then saw his top offensive player – Malik Bah – and defensive player – Bryce Salmans – capture WAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
👟 FHSU's Hodsden qualifies for Division II national meet
INDIANAPOLIS - Fort Hays State distance runner Regan Hodsden has qualified to compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Cross Country Championships, announced Monday. Hodsden earned her spot after placing 15th at the Central Region Championships on Saturday, finishing as the second-highest individual not on a national-qualifying team. Hodsden...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men host Central Christian Tuesday night
Hays, Kan. - Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday (Nov. 22) night hosting Central Christian College at 7 p.m. The Tigers are coming off a thrilling 68-66 win over MSU Denver on Sunday and enter the game at 3-1 overall. Central Christian enters at 3-4 overall.
