Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Angus road
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car on an Angus road. The 48-year-old man was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV. The incident took place at the junction with Panmure Road at...
BBC
Two men arrested after woman dies in Bridgwater car crash
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash involving four cars. The incident happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street and St John Street, in Bridgwater, at around 21:50 GMT on Tuesday. The woman died at the scene while three other people sustained...
BBC
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
Turnto10.com
'She'll never be forgotten,' Woman dies 19 years after being hit by drunken driver
(WJAR) — Tori Lynn Andreozzi, the woman at the center of "The Ripple Effect" campaign against drunken driving, has died. Friends of the family tell NBC 10 News that the 31-year-old died Monday morning after weeks in hospice care. On March 26, 2003, Tori, who was 12 at the...
Grayson Chrisley Rushed to Hospital After Terrifying Crash
“Chrisley Knows Best” star Grayson Chrisley has been admitted to the hospital after totaling his car in a crash. TMZ reports Chrisley was driving his Ford F-150 truck in Nashville when he hit a Dodge pickup truck, which was stationary during standstill traffic. In photos obtained by the outlet,...
BBC
Husband pays tribute to wife and daughters who died after fire
A husband has paid tribute to his wife and two young daughters who died after a flat fire. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning. Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, was...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
BBC
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years
Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was was extricated from the car and taken to hospital, where she died. She was unrecognizable because of injuries. It wasn’t until Erickson got home at the end of the day that she was met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter,...
Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals
A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
9-year-old still hospitalized after being stabbed by homeless man
Brayden Medina, 9, is still in the hospital, recovering from two severe stab wounds to the back of his shoulder after a homeless man attacked him with a butcher knife."It was more difficult when I found out that he was stabbed with the intention of being killed," said Brayden's cousin Lizette Molina. "That really broke my heart."Molina said her little cousin's parents and siblings couldn't believe it when police revealed that the suspect told their innocent young son that he was going to kill him. "It really made us feel horrible," said brother Jesse Medina. "It made me feel like this...
TODAY.com
A paramedic responded to a car crash. Later, she learned the dying victim was her daughter
A paramedic cared for a teenage car crash victim who was so badly injured she was unrecognizable, then later learned the victim was her own daughter, who died from her injuries. EMT worker Jayme Erickson of Alberta, Canada shared her "profound, unimaginable sadness" over the death of her 18-year-old daughter...
BBC
Bridgwater man Lee Shiers jailed for kidnapping girl, 16
A man who admitted punching and kidnapping a teenage girl has been jailed for more than five years. Lee Shiers, 36, of Horsey Lane, Bridgwater, dragged the 16-year-old towards his car as she walked home, Taunton Crown Court was told. The victim was punched repeatedly by Shiers and told the...
BBC
Poole: Cyclist caused fatal motorcycle accident and fined
A cyclist has been fined £2,500 for causing an accident which claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Garry Kopanycia-Reynolds, 59, from Poole, Dorset, rode out in front of Callum Clements last December, causing him to fall and suffer fatal injures. At Poole Magistrates' Court he was found guilty of...
BBC
Police chase: Two men held after stinger devices used on car
Two men, aged 36 and 37, have been arrested in north Belfast after a police pursuit of a vehicle which began in Ballyclare, County Antrim. Shortly after 15:10 GMT on Tuesday, a Citroën C3 car failed to stop in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare. Police said the vehicle...
BBC
Floods: Search continues as missing woman's dead dog found
Police searching for a woman feared swept away in the floods in Aberdeenshire have said the body of her dog has been found. Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen in the water in the River Don, near Monymusk, last Friday afternoon when an amber weather warning was in force. A...
BBC
Swansea: Lamborghini seized in haul from £6m drugs gang
A Lamborghini supercar was among £6m worth of assets confiscated from a south Wales drugs gang. A Range Rover, luxury caravans and cash was also seized at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Swansea Crown Court. Daniel Harris, 40, Leon Ley, 34, and Dale Martin, 28, all from...
