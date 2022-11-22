Read full article on original website
Mitchell City Council approves agreement for evaluation of sites for public outdoor gun range
The Mitchell City Council last night approved an $11,000 agreement with Civil Design Incorporated for an evaluation of two sites for a public outdoor gun range. The two proposed sites are the northwest section of the Kelley property near Lake Mitchell and the former city dump on the south side of Mitchell. Mitchell Public Works Director Joe Schroeder told the council that the site would have 100, 200, 500, and 1,000-yard ranges along with pistol bays. Shotgun and trap shooting are not planned for the site.
“ELLIE” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Ellie is looking for a new home as her owner has no time to get proper attention to his dogs. She is 1 yr. 7months old and is a female. Ellie has started hunting training — is not gun-shy and will retrieve a training dummy. She is used to being in a kennel in the vehicle and likes everyone she meets. To set up a time to meet Ellie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Yankton County Updating Code of Conduct
The Yankton County Commission is considering making some changes to the Code of Conduct for county employees. Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox talks about when they can act on any changes…. Howey-Fox 1 (16 seconds) “to look at it” 21200. The Yankton County Commission plans to look over the proposed...
“RENLY” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Renly is looking for a new home as her owner has no time to get proper attention to his dogs. She is 1 yr. 7months old and is a female. Renly has started hunting training– is not gun-shy and will retrieve a training dummy. She is used to being in a kennel in the vehicle and likes everyone she meets. To set up a time to meet Renly, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
2 people killed in Hutchinson County crash
SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were killed and another seriously hurt Tuesday night in a crash north of Scotland. The Department of Public Safety says that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve. The semi-truck and trailer struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
Two injured in tractor-pickup crash west of Tripp
Two people suffered serious non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening four miles west of Tripp. A Puma Tractor and a 2018 Ford F250 pickup were traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 at mile marker 280. The tractor attempted to turn right into a farmyard when it was rear-ended by the pickup. The 62-year old female driver of the tractor was taken by ambulance to the Parkston hospital. The driver of the pickup, 34-year old Timothy Summers of Mitchell, was also taken to the Parkston hospital. Charges are pending against him. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Nunda woman injured in Lake County crash Monday
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of Madison on Monday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened two miles north of Madison on Highway 81, near 230th Street, at around 6:20 Monday night. 80-year-old Kathleen Dragseth of Nunda was driving a 2015 Jeep...
Man facing kidnapping, assault charges in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing kidnapping and assault charges. Officers arrested Mario Lopez last week. Sioux Falls Police say it started as an argument between Lopez and his roommate late Thursday night. Lopez is accused of forcing the roommate...
Lois Kelley, 83, Mitchell
Lois died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mitchell. A Celebration of Life will be Monday, November 28, from 5-7:00PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Mitchell Habitat to accept homeownership applications in December
Mitchell Regional Habitat for Humanity announced today that it will accept applications for its next Habitat home Nov. 28-Dec. 31. Prospective homeowners and interested persons are encouraged to attend one of two informational meetings at the Mitchell Public Library Community Room Mon., Nov. 28 at 6 p.m., Wed., Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. or Sat., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Applications will be provided at the meetings and will also be available at the Habitat office (304 N. Lawler in Mitchell) and online at http://www.mitchellhabitat.org beginning Dec. 15. Qualified applicants must meet certain income and housing requirements.
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
Gen Kapsch, 102, Mitchell
Gen died Saturday, November 19 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Resurrection Lutheran Church with burial at Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
Helen Pollreisz, 94
Helen passed away peacefully at her rural Ethan home surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, November 28, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:30 prayer service and rosary Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Ethan.
