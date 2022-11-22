Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Low-pressure tracking north, soggy Saturday forecast
Cloud cover is creeping north this morning, blanketing the state and keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. Our eyes are on a low-pressure system tracking north through Texas this morning and pushing moisture into Oklahoma. Rain will arrive along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line by the late morning.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances return for some Saturday
Friday afternoon was a beauty for all of us across the state. Most of us reached the 50s yet again with a few spots even touching 60 degrees. We are in for a rather pleasant but chilly Friday night. Clouds begin to spread in from the south, helping us stay a touch on the warmer side tonight. Lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s with a light breeze.
KSN.com
Cooler winds and a little damp Thanksgiving
Expect some noticeable changes for Thanksgiving. As a front slides across the area there will be some moisture in the form of light showers, mist, and drizzle. However, the morning will not be a washout, just be aware that roads are damp. There will also be dense fog around early...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet Friday, rain chances return to the region
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be gorgeous across the state! Most of us made it to the lower 50s with afternoon sunshine. The wind did have a bit of a bite out of the north. That wind eventually dies down a bit tonight, but remains noticeable. Our lows will range from the upper teens to lower 30s.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Next system on deck with some rain and snow expected
Clear skies have dominated the Sunflower State once again today. With primarily a southerly flow, temperatures warmed well into the 50s and 60s. Winds have been light which has made this day ideal for putting up Christmas lights and traveling around town to gather any ingredients for your Thanksgiving holiday dinner.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Amazing Rake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, […]
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
KWCH.com
Some stores open on Thanksgiving Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While several stores closed their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, a few remained open for business. Shoppers in need of last-minute items, or meals, should still be mindful because most stores that are open have reduced their hours in hopes of getting employees out of the building in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
kfdi.com
Fire destroys southeast Wichita home
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in southeast Wichita. Crews saw flames coming from an attached garage when they got to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court. That’s in a neighborhood near Pawnee and Webb Road.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
Hutch Post
I-135 ramps in Newton closed part of Wednesday
NEWTON, Kan. —Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed at different times on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ramps that will close: the northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. The closures will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m., starting with the northbound exit, then the southbound exit later in the day.
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
New Scheels store reportedly brings 500 jobs to Wichita
SCHEELS, a sporting goods store that is opening its second location in Kansas, said the company plans to hire 500 associates in the next eight months.
Wichita BBQ joints busy smoking turkeys for Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, our thoughts turn to the traditional meal and the main dish. Most folks still prefer the dry, oven-roasted turkey. Many others prefer a tender, juicy, smoked turkey, and they're willing to pay for one.
KWCH.com
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
