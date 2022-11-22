Read full article on original website
Related
more955.com
Burn ban discussion on Davison County Commission agenda
A burn ban is on Tuesday’s Davison County Commission agenda. The commission meets at 9 AM at the North Offices building on North Main Street in Mitchell. The meeting is open to the public. The complete agenda can be found here: http://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/.
more955.com
“RENLY” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Renly is looking for a new home as her owner has no time to get proper attention to his dogs. She is 1 yr. 7months old and is a female. Renly has started hunting training– is not gun-shy and will retrieve a training dummy. She is used to being in a kennel in the vehicle and likes everyone she meets. To set up a time to meet Renly, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
more955.com
“ELLIE” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Ellie is looking for a new home as her owner has no time to get proper attention to his dogs. She is 1 yr. 7months old and is a female. Ellie has started hunting training — is not gun-shy and will retrieve a training dummy. She is used to being in a kennel in the vehicle and likes everyone she meets. To set up a time to meet Ellie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
more955.com
Two injured in tractor-pickup crash west of Tripp
Two people suffered serious non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening four miles west of Tripp. A Puma Tractor and a 2018 Ford F250 pickup were traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 at mile marker 280. The tractor attempted to turn right into a farmyard when it was rear-ended by the pickup. The 62-year old female driver of the tractor was taken by ambulance to the Parkston hospital. The driver of the pickup, 34-year old Timothy Summers of Mitchell, was also taken to the Parkston hospital. Charges are pending against him. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
kelo.com
Charges pending after fatal crash in Hutchinson County leaves two dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night north of Scotland, South Dakota. Authorities say that a semi-truck and trailer were northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when the truck crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan.
KELOLAND TV
2 people killed in Hutchinson County crash
SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were killed and another seriously hurt Tuesday night in a crash north of Scotland. The Department of Public Safety says that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve. The semi-truck and trailer struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
pureoldies1035.com
Two dead in car-semi crash north of Scotland
SCOTLAND, S.D. – Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night north of Scotland. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer...
KELOLAND TV
Man facing kidnapping, assault charges in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing kidnapping and assault charges. Officers arrested Mario Lopez last week. Sioux Falls Police say it started as an argument between Lopez and his roommate late Thursday night. Lopez is accused of forcing the roommate...
amazingmadison.com
Nunda woman injured in Lake County crash Monday
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of Madison on Monday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened two miles north of Madison on Highway 81, near 230th Street, at around 6:20 Monday night. 80-year-old Kathleen Dragseth of Nunda was driving a 2015 Jeep...
more955.com
Mary “Marlys” Paulsen, 86, Mitchell
Mary died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Monday, November 28 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Ethan. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
kelo.com
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
more955.com
Helen Pollreisz, 94
Helen passed away peacefully at her rural Ethan home surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, November 28, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:30 prayer service and rosary Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Ethan.
Comments / 0