NOVEMBER 23, 2022 — The No. 25 UTSA Roadrunners look to become the first Conference USA team since 2017 to finish the regular season undefeated in conference competition, when they host the UTEP Miners at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at the Alamodome. Saturday’s matchup is not only the regular season finale but also marks Senior Day and UTSA’s annual Fan Appreciation Game.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO