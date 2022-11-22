Read full article on original website
No matter who the Acrisure Pigeons favor, Chick’s Picks has your WPIAL title predictions
By now you have probably become familiar with the new gang in town — the Acrisure Pigeons. The avian group invaded Acrisure Stadium a few weeks ago as the Steelers took on the Saints. When the Steelers pulled off a rare victory that day, the Pigeons were credited with bringing our hometown team good luck.
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
Musings: Jazz will move to 660
Scott Fybush reported Monday that the donation of WAMO (660 Wilkinsburg) will allow it to be the new home for WZUM’s jazz format. What Pittsburgh Public Media will do with 1550 (the present WZUM) is anyone’s guess at this moment. Of course the lower dial position will allow for a broader spread of the programming. WZUM-FM will remain at 88.1 in Bethany, WV, and 660’s new translator will be W266CV (101.1 Braddock). The positioning of the 101.1 transmitter is on the Crown Tower on Pittsburgh’s North Side allows its 99 watts to spread pretty well over Pittsburgh.
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly
PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
The 70th anniversary of our switch to Channel 2
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nov. 23 is very special day at KDKA-TV.It was 70 years ago on this day that we began broadcasting on Channel 2. KDKA's original call letters were originally WDTV when the station signed on in 1949, and it broadcast on Channel 3. However, the Dumont Television Network, which owned WDTV, was eventually forced to give up its Channel 3 allocation to alleviate interference with nearby stations broadcasting on the same frequency. On Nov. 23, 1952, 70 years ago, WDTV switched to Channel 2. It wasn't until Jan. 31, 1955, though that we officially changed our call letters to KDKA.
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
Homeowners Blindsided: ‘Free Money’ Trap
PITTSBURGH — A warning for Pittsburgh area homeowners about a Florida realty company using a bold new sales tactic to break into the local market. MV Realty is making offers of “free money” now to use them later as their listing agent. “I didn’t know there was...
WAMO Pittsburgh To Be Donated To Pittsburgh Public Media.
Martz Communications is donating WAMO Pittsburgh (660) to Pittsburgh Public Media. The station has been under the control of Audacy since March when the company entered into an LMA to acquire the intellectual rights of the urban contemporary station and its companion translator, the Pittsburgh-licensed W297BU at 107.3. At the time Audacy declined to purchase WAMO. But under the agreement, the media group would have the option to buy the signal if Martz Communications received a bona fide offer from a third party.
Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident
A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
Low-cost carriers expanding service at Pittsburgh International Airport
As air travel continues to rebound from the pandemic, Pittsburgh International Airport is receiving boosts from some ultra-low-cost carriers that plan to add or expand service to several markets starting next year. Sun Country Airlines said Monday that it will increase seasonal service between Pittsburgh and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport...
Pittsburgh startup gets $5M grant for manufacturing line in city
PITTSBURGH — CorePower magnetics, a Pittsburgh-based magnetic company, will be expanding thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy Technologies, or SCALEUP, program. The company announced the funding Tuesday.
Roving checkpoints around Pittsburgh for biggest drinking day of the year
It will be a busy night for local bars as people head out for Blackout Wednesday, one of the biggest drinking days of the year. With an increase of accidents.
Pennsylvania Turnpike crash backs up traffic for miles
A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday evening forced traffic to a halt. The traffic was backed up on Interstate 76 for nearly seven miles. Officials are now saying that the all lanes on the Turnpike have been re-opened, but the backlog of cars will take some time to clear out.
Chicken Guy! brings elevated fast-food poultry to Pittsburgh
Rolling out a chain of chicken joints while branding yourself as a champion for off-piste, family-owned eateries is an inherently risky move. But, it’s a risk the gregarious celebrity chef Guy Fieri has gladly embarked on, and he’s now brought his Chicken Guy! franchise to Pittsburgh. So, how does it hold up?
Find Your Family Fun at Dazzling Lights Pittsburgh - TICKET GIVEWAY!
Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is a brand new immersive, walk-through holiday lights event for your 2023 winter bucket list that the entire family will enjoy! Thoughtfully planned throughout Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens, Dazzling Nights creatively uses lights to illuminate the natural elements of 65 acres of gardens into a perfect winter wonderland.
Gainey to replace all members of Pittsburgh Art Commission
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has dismissed all of the current members of the city’s Art Commission. Commission members, who are appointed by the mayor, serve their terms under the same timeframe as the mayor who appointed them, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Gainey. That means the commissioners...
