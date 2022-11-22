ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33 NewsFix

When to expect rain & storms in North Texas Wednesday & Thursday

DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t let the rain get you down, be sure to have fun with your family and friends during this Thanksgiving week but be sure to be aware of the weather. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports some unsettled weather is back in the mix and North Texas can expect some light rain during the day Wednesday, storms at night and on Thursday (Thanksgiving).
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas

“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured

DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by 18-wheeler on Dallas highway

DALLAS - A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Dallas highway in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. Police said the crash happened just before 3:15 a.m., on North Central Expressway, just before Forest Lane. The investigation found the victim was struck by an 18-wheeler while walking in the...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Couple Returns Home From Morning Coffee Run to Find House on Fire

An Arlington couple is figuring out their next steps after their home caught fire Friday morning, damaging much of the inside, shattering windows, and destroying the roof. Felix and Juliette Mendez arrived home from getting coffee Friday morning to find Arlington firefighters battling a fire inside their home on the 200 block of Broadmoor Avenue.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy