MONSON — On Saturday, Dec. 3 the Monson Library will be holding an arts & crafts fair for children of all ages from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. the town Christmas tree will be lit by Santa followed by caroling. The Monson Historical Society Museum will be open after the tree lighting and will be serving hot chocolate, fresh popcorn and the children can make bags of reindeer food for Christmas Eve.

MONSON, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO