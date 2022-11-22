Read full article on original website
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
UMaine Extension accepting applications for market garden training
University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a comprehensive nine-month hybrid (online and in-person) training program for all beginning farmers. Participants will acquire the knowledge, skills and abilities required to successfully grow produce for small-scale private or commercial fruit and vegetable operations. Online training begins Jan. 17, 2023. The program continues twice-monthly through the end of September and includes farm field days throughout the growing season.
Full day of fun to close Monson’s Bicentennial
MONSON — On Saturday, Dec. 3 the Monson Library will be holding an arts & crafts fair for children of all ages from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. the town Christmas tree will be lit by Santa followed by caroling. The Monson Historical Society Museum will be open after the tree lighting and will be serving hot chocolate, fresh popcorn and the children can make bags of reindeer food for Christmas Eve.
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday
MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state. The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances. "Why I...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Kris Kringle’s Market Dec. 3
MONSON — Monson’s annual Kris Kringle’s Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Monson Gym. Kris Kringle’s Market will offer a variety of crafts (aprons, fabric items, jewelry, etc.), homemade food (Finnish coffee bread, cookies, etc.), wreaths, plus more for sale.
Woman Dies After Being Struck on I-95 Bridge in Waterville, Maine
A Madison woman who stopped to help a motorist whose car had crashed into a bridge on interstate 95 in Waterville Friday evening was killed when she was struck by another vehicle. Police and paramedics from several agencies responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. to reports of numerous vehicle crashes in...
Incredible Video Of Semi Truck Crashing Into Cars On Icy New Sharon Road
Authorities in some parts of the state were kept quite busy Friday because of the weather. Motorists in New Sharon were met with icy conditions Friday morning, which led to multiple accidents along one particular stretch of road. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers started to receive 911...
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
Madison woman dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Waterville
A Madison woman died after icy roads caused a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95 in Waterville on Friday evening. Initial crash reports came in around 7:19 p.m., with collisions reported on both northbound and southbound lanes over the Messalonskee bridge, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday
Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
Parents at Nokomis Regional High School complain about bullying at the school
ST. Albans, Maine (WABI) - There have been several accounts of bullying at Nokomis Regional High School. One parent says it’s been going on for years and as recently as last week. “This past Friday, my son was assaulted in school while he was switching classrooms,” Linda Sprague said....
Glenburn man possibly “seeking armed confrontation” arrested on drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a Glenburn man Friday believed to have been seeking an armed confrontation with law enforcement. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau at a traffic stop. They say multiple area agencies had shared memos indicating he may be possessing drugs and firearms. Bangor...
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
