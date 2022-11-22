ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, ME

UMaine Extension accepting applications for market garden training

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a comprehensive nine-month hybrid (online and in-person) training program for all beginning farmers. Participants will acquire the knowledge, skills and abilities required to successfully grow produce for small-scale private or commercial fruit and vegetable operations. Online training begins Jan. 17, 2023. The program continues twice-monthly through the end of September and includes farm field days throughout the growing season.
ORONO, ME
Full day of fun to close Monson’s Bicentennial

MONSON — On Saturday, Dec. 3 the Monson Library will be holding an arts & crafts fair for children of all ages from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. the town Christmas tree will be lit by Santa followed by caroling. The Monson Historical Society Museum will be open after the tree lighting and will be serving hot chocolate, fresh popcorn and the children can make bags of reindeer food for Christmas Eve.
MONSON, ME
Kris Kringle’s Market Dec. 3

MONSON — Monson’s annual Kris Kringle’s Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Monson Gym. Kris Kringle’s Market will offer a variety of crafts (aprons, fabric items, jewelry, etc.), homemade food (Finnish coffee bread, cookies, etc.), wreaths, plus more for sale.
MONSON, ME
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash

Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
WATERVILLE, ME
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter

BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
OLD TOWN, ME

