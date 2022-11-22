Suspected bird flu case investigated at Jimmy’s Farm

A farm attraction run by Jamie Oliver’s friend and TV co-host has closed its gates while a suspected case of bird flu is investigated.

Jimmy’s Farm, which is run by Jimmy Doherty in Wherstead near Ipswich, Suffolk, said on its website on Tuesday there is a suspected case among its exotic birds.

It said in a statement: “We have a suspected case of avian influenza (bird flu) in our wildlife park, among our exotic birds.

“We have been working closely with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency, who are investigating further.

“During the investigation we are taking precautionary measures and closing the site today, while our team implement necessary biosecurity and control measures.”

It said customer service staff will be in touch with anyone who has purchased a ticket or experience.

“Our priority at this time is to protect our birds and support our team,” the statement said.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience during this difficult period.”

Doherty and Oliver hosted the Channel 4 cooking show Jamie And Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast together.

The Jimmy’s Farm website says the attraction has a variety of “awesome feathered friends” on site, including rheas, emus, laughing kookaburras and Indian peafowl.

