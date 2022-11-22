Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Newton plans light-up night festivities on Nov. 26
Downtown West Newton will be the site of the town’s holiday festivities from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday with its Miracle On Main Street and Light Up Night Festival featuring a parade, entertainment, food and more than 40 craft vendors. The parade along Main Street will begin at 5:15...
Pittsburgh Botanic Garden hosts 'Dazzling Nights' holiday light show
A million glittering lights will illuminate the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden during “Dazzling Nights,” an immersive pop-up light installation running Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Features of the night-time, winter wonderland display will include an interactive lighted walkway, a forest of light and fog evoking the aurora borealis and a 65-foot tunnel of white lights, all enhanced with holiday music.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Downtown’s Butcher and the Rye Temporarily Returns As Apres Ski Bar
If you want to experience a wintry getaway minus the bitter cold, visit Butcher and the Rye Downtown. Temporarily closed since December 2020 due to the pandemic, Butcher and the Rye will reopen Friday, Dec. 2 as Apres Ski Bar. The bar, located at 212 Sixth St., is scheduled to operate from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at least through March 2023.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Santa needs help: You can ‘adopt’ a senior for Christmas...
uncoveringpa.com
Experiencing Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland near Pittsburgh
I always love visiting festive drive-through Christmas light displays in PA, so I was excited when I finally had a chance to check out one that was been on my list for a long time: Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is located in Butler County just off I-79...
pghcitypaper.com
Make the most of your 2022 holiday season with these Pittsburgh events
GLOWLAND. Continues through Dec. 18. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. oaklandpittsburgh.com. Market Square will host over 35 Alpine-style chalets overflowing with unique gifts during the Peoples Gas Holiday Market. Shop handmade gifts and goods perfect for the upcoming holiday. Find locally made candles and jewelry, wine and food, folk art, and more from local and international vendors, including from Nepal, Peru, and European countries. Visit the Sounds of the Season Stage where live performers will deliver a selection of “soulful sounds, contemporary covers, and festive renditions of holiday favorites.” Continues through Dec. 24. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburghholidays.com/holiday-market.
kidsburgh.org
14 Pittsburgh holiday light displays that families will love
Photo above by Kelly Sikkema used by permission via Unsplash. Holiday lights are brightening up the nights all around the Pittsburgh region. If you’re ready to start celebrating, here are 14 merry and bright holiday light displays and events to help kick off this joyful season. On Dec. 10,...
Pittsburgh Pet Expo, the largest on the east coast, wraps up Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking for something to do this weekend that will keep you inside and out of the cold, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo has returned to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It's the largest pet expo on the east coast and it features competitions, demonstrations, giveaways, and vendors, all for you to enjoy and for you to spoil your pets. It got going again today at 10 a.m. and happening at 3:30 p.m. is the grand finale. It's the signature pet costume contest! You can learn more and get tickets at this link.
A holiday tradition: Kraynak’s ‘Christmas Tree Lane’ draws visitors
A holiday tradition for nearly 60 years, Kraynak's "Christmas Tree Lane" draws dozens of families to witness the merry display as the holiday season draws near.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thanksgiving detour: Andy Warhol Bridge to close for Turkey Trot
The Andy Warhol Bridge will close to traffic for a short time on Thanksgiving to make way for more than 6,000 runners in the 32nd annual YMCA Turkey Trot. The bridge links the North Shore to downtown at Seventh Street. It will close from 7 to 11 a.m. Other downtown...
'Absolutely spectacular:' Carnegie Museum of Art's Christmas tree displays up and running
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Christmas trees are lighting up all over the Pittsburgh area and that includes the Carnegie Museum of Art! Trees line the hall of architecture and each is decorated in a specific theme that is chosen by the women's committee. They have been volunteering to create the display and bring it to life since 1961. The museum has plenty of holiday events planned, including live music amongst the tres on Saturdays. It begins in December and continues through early January. "The trees are a wonderful celebration here at the museum for the people in Pittsburgh," said Rachel Delphia, curator of the museum. "We have five 18-foot-tall Frazier fur trees in this incredible room and every year, take it up a notch and take this beautiful space and make it absolutely spectacular." The museum's "presepio" is also on display, which is a traditional nativity scene set in Italy.
eyeofthehurricane.news
Christmas Light Shows 2022
Christmas lights are a holiday favorite for many. Here, I will be telling you about a few Christmas light displays that are in our area. Check them out if you can!. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at Coopers Lake in Butler County is the most technically advanced drive-thru light show in the Pittsburgh region. The two-mile route features customized light displays where most are synchronized to music that can be enjoyed on your radio. At the end of the tour, visitors have the option to head inside for a small Christmas Village experience as well. It is open from November 18th to January 1st. You can get a ticket at https://shadrackchristmas.com/pittsburgh-butler-co-pa#gettickets.
Community comes together to raise funds after Beaver County Christmas light display vandalized
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — If you drive down Mercer Road during the holiday season you’ll see it. “I have three children now, all grown, but at the time they were little they wanted me to put some Christmas stuff up so I started and of course it started small,” said Emmett Santillo, whose Christmas Display was vandalized.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Nov. 21, 2022
The Bethel Park Historical Society is presenting its annual Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, 2600 South Park Road. The event is limited to 100 people. Tickets are $15 per person. Please email historicalsocietybp@gmail.com to coordinate the purchase. Tree-lighting ceremony. The...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Pittsburgh 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Pittsburgh this year? This post covers Christmas Pittsburgh 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Pittsburgh, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Prantl’s ‘one-ton cake’ goes on sale after Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Prantl’s “one-ton cake” went on sale in Pittsburgh Sunday. The cake is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide. It was modeled to look like the Highmark building and Christmas tree and was made specifically for the city’s Light Up Night. Prantl’s sold...
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
nextpittsburgh.com
7 best Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh
Cool temperatures descend on the city and breakfasts that warm the belly are what’s on the menu. Waffles of any kind are excellent, of course, but Belgian and Liege waffles could be in a class of their own. Here’s where to order them in Pittsburgh — say goodbye to your frozen toaster treats.
pghcitypaper.com
Chicken Guy! brings elevated fast-food poultry to Pittsburgh
Rolling out a chain of chicken joints while branding yourself as a champion for off-piste, family-owned eateries is an inherently risky move. But, it’s a risk the gregarious celebrity chef Guy Fieri has gladly embarked on, and he’s now brought his Chicken Guy! franchise to Pittsburgh. So, how does it hold up?
