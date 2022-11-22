Hopefully you haven’t been training too hard for your local turkey trot this year, because there’s a new sweepstakes that’ll make you drop out faster than your mile time. This new Coffee mate sweepstakes will give you $5,000 to skip the 5K run on Thanksgiving morning, so you can spend your holiday relaxing at home with your favorite coffee (and creamer) instead. You can win a massive wad of cash without putting in the miles, and the best part is, it’s so easy to sign up. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to ditch the race, here’s how to enter Coffee mate’s $5K To Skip The 5K sweepstakes.

