COVID-19 is rising again as we enter the Thanksgiving weekend
As we enter the Thanksgiving weekend, conditions seem fairly stable. There has been an increase in cases in the past two weeks, to around 42,000 cases per day in the entire country, while hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively constant.
COVID Has Changed Thanksgiving Traditions
As a result of the epidemic, Wednesday is no longer the day that sees the most travel in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. The Transportation Security Administration said that on Sunday and Monday, personnel scanned more than 5 million passengers, setting a new record. Although the data for Tuesday hasn't been released yet, at least 48,000 flights were scheduled to depart from American airports.
Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5K To Skip A Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
Hopefully you haven’t been training too hard for your local turkey trot this year, because there’s a new sweepstakes that’ll make you drop out faster than your mile time. This new Coffee mate sweepstakes will give you $5,000 to skip the 5K run on Thanksgiving morning, so you can spend your holiday relaxing at home with your favorite coffee (and creamer) instead. You can win a massive wad of cash without putting in the miles, and the best part is, it’s so easy to sign up. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to ditch the race, here’s how to enter Coffee mate’s $5K To Skip The 5K sweepstakes.
FIFA tells Wales that fans can wear rainbow hats in stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Welsh soccer federation said FIFA has offered assurances that fans wearing rainbow symbols will be allowed at Friday's World Cup game against Iran. The federation had asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow bucket hats and flags into the team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday.
British fisherman catches monster-size goldfish nicknamed 'The Carrot,’ calls it 'sheer luck'
British angler makes huge find when he catches a nearly 70-pound monster carp while fishing in France, noting that the 'brilliant' snag was 'sheer luck.'
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.
England wary of World Cup upset against US
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England scored six goals in its opening World Cup game against Iran, but it was the two it conceded that concern coach Gareth Southgate and provide hope for the United States. “By the end we looked sloppy,” said Southgate of the 6-2 win over Iran...
South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Another favored team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup. This time it was South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team.
Video of Thanksgiving Week Wait Times at 'Disney World' Has Us Saying 'Nope'
It's best to pick another time of year to go.
Southgate reminds England it hasn't beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010.
Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference Thursday when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. “I don't have any question for you. It's just an opportunity to tell you I'm a fan...
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup. Mexico's stalwart goalkeeper stopped Lewandowski, one of the game's best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw between El Tri and Poland.
How to avoid family feuds around the Thanksgiving table
WASHINGTON — Your guests have arrived for a Thanksgiving feast. The turkey is perfect, the sides are on point and everyone is ready to dig in. That's when someone brings up a controversial topic. Thanksgiving can be a difficult time for families with differing points of view. We asked an expert how to handle it.
Gobble, Gobble! How ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tiffany, Thais and More Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022
Gobble, gobble! Along with many other families in the United States, 90 Day Fiancé stars are gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving 2022 on Thursday, November 24. In Touch exclusively chatted with fan favorites like Tiffany Franco, Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes, Veronica Rodriguez and more stars, and they dished about their plans to gather around the table to enjoy food, drinks and quality time with their friends and family on Turkey Day 2022.
Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.
Travel expert: Thanksgiving travelers should pack their patience
(NewsNation) — With Thanksgiving just days away, people are gearing up for the busy holiday travel season. AAA predicts that roughly 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their home this Thanksgiving. That represents a 1.5% increase when compared to last year. Almost 50 million people are expected to travel by car.
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don't...
French minister pushes for human rights gesture at World Cup
PARIS (AP) — France's sports minister has encouraged her country's World Cup team to make a symbolic gesture in support of human rights, after FIFA's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. “Is there still a way our French team can continue to express its commitment to human...
Richarlison's goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Hong Kong emigres crave taste of milk tea from home
HONG KONG (AP) — In London, Wong Wai-yi misses the taste of home. A year ago, the 31-year-old musician was in Hong Kong, earning a good living composing for TV and movies and teaching piano. Today, she makes about half as much in London working part-time as a server alongside her musical pursuits. She chose the job in part because staff meals allow her to save money on food.
