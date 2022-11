No. 8 Clemson is out of the College Football Playoff race after losing 31-30 to South Carolina, which snapped both a six-game losing streak in the series for the Gamecocks and the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak that dated back nearly six years before any current Clemson player was on campus. Clemson also saw its 68-0 stretch of winning games after amassing a halftime lead under coach Dabo Swinney fall by the wayside.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO