thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
Suspect who stabbed victim at Nation’s Burger in El Cerrito still at large
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are still searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim at Nation’s Giant Hamburgers earlier this month, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Tuesday in a Nixle alert. The victim was stabbed multiple times, taken to the hospital and released, KRON4 reported. The suspect is described as a […]
SFGate
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Connection With Stabbing
SAN CARLOS (BCN) San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
Ghost gun recovered after Vallejo shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said on Facebook. Police also recovered a ghost gun that they say was used for the shooting. The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Street and Hichborn Street. Officers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense
DUBLIN, Calif. - A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police. The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.
Two people injured in separate Oakland shootings Wednesday afternoon
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in separate shootings within 30 minutes in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting occurred around 2 p.m., that’s when OPD’s Communications Division received a report of gunshots in the 9800 block of A Street. Officers headed to the […]
Suspect sought in indecent exposure incident at Brentwood store
BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a store earlier this month.Officers were called to the Kohl's department store at 5511 Lone Tree Way around 6:40 p.m. on November 11 on reports of a man exposing himself. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.In a department social media post, police released surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to be walking around the store's shoe department. He is described as a male between the ages of 17-25, thin build, standing about 5'7" to 5'9".The video shows the suspect wearing a burgundy shirt with "distinct" lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides.Anyone who may know the suspect is urged to contact Detective Talley of the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7793. Tips can also be given to the department's dispatch at 925-809-7911.
KTVU FOX 2
Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
SFGate
Police Arrest Man In Connection With Alleged Fatal Stabbing Of Homeless Resident
Santa Cruz police have arrested a man who allegedly fatally stabbed a homeless resident earlier this week, the police department said Wednesday. Officers and first responders received reports around 5:10 a.m. Monday of a fight in the area of Cedar and Church streets. After arriving at the intersection, they found the victim on the ground with at least one stab wound.
60-year-old Livermore woman reported missing
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday. Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 […]
Guns, drugs and $10,000 in cash seized by Antioch police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after police found them with multiple handguns, narcotics and over $10,000 in cash on Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department. Officers and detectives with APD completed a search warrant at a home in Brentwood in connection to a drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. Detectives […]
SFGate
Three People Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbing A Woman Of Her Possessions And Bulldog
PINOLE (BCN) Three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and weapons crimes as well as the theft of a French bulldog, police in Pinole announced Tuesday. Officers responded Thursday at approximately 12:36 p.m. to a report of a robbery in progress at an apartment in the 500 block of Sunnyview Drive.
Philly man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Sonoma County after drug deal turns violent
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without parole for multiple counts of murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s announced in a press release. Robert Lee Randolph, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Randolph murdered two […]
SF homicide suspects arrested in connection to May killing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested two suspects in relation to a 2022 killing that took place in the area of 24th and Balmy streets, according to a press release from SFPD. Julio Noguez, 19, and Omar CarrenRojas, 22, were identified through an investigation. Probable cause was developed to obtain arrest warrants […]
Bullet fired into restaurant at shopping center in Palo Alto; police search for suspect
Despite accounts that spread quickly among shoppers, Palo Alto police confirmed that there wasn't a shooter who ran through the mall, but believe there was one who fired two shots towards Fleming's Prime Steakhouse restaurant.
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
Pet bulldog stolen in terrifying Pinole apartment armed robbery
PINOLE -- Three suspects were in custody after allegedly breaking into a Pinole apartment, holding a woman at gunpoint, ransacking the dwelling and then fleeing with her beloved French Bulldog.Pinole police said Asim Sami and Keomi Branch, both 18, from Oakland and Sierra Smith, 19, of Richmond, have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on robbery and weapons charges.The arrests were made in connection with brazen 12:36 p.m. Monday robbery at the Bayview Apartments in the 500 block of Sunnyview Dr.Police dispatch received a report of an in-progress armed robbery and units were immediately sent to the scene.Upon arrival,...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Bridge shooting victim shares his survival story
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A Bay Bridge shooting victim who was on his way to help a homeless woman is recalling the near-death experience that caused a brain injury. After spending days in a hospital ICU, Vincent-Ray Williams III said he’s grateful he was only grazed by a bullet just after 10 p.m. Friday.
