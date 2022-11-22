ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Connection With Stabbing

SAN CARLOS (BCN) San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost gun recovered after Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said on Facebook. Police also recovered a ghost gun that they say was used for the shooting. The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Street and Hichborn Street. Officers […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense

DUBLIN, Calif. - A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police. The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Two people injured in separate Oakland shootings Wednesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in separate shootings within 30 minutes in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting occurred around 2 p.m., that’s when OPD’s Communications Division received a report of gunshots in the 9800 block of A Street. Officers headed to the […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in indecent exposure incident at Brentwood store

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a store earlier this month.Officers were called to the Kohl's department store at 5511 Lone Tree Way around 6:40 p.m. on November 11 on reports of a man exposing himself. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.In a department social media post, police released surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to be walking around the store's shoe department. He is described as a male between the ages of 17-25, thin build, standing about 5'7" to 5'9".The video shows the suspect wearing a burgundy shirt with "distinct" lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides.Anyone who may know the suspect is urged to contact Detective Talley of the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7793. Tips can also be given to the department's dispatch at 925-809-7911.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
SAN LORENZO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Man In Connection With Alleged Fatal Stabbing Of Homeless Resident

Santa Cruz police have arrested a man who allegedly fatally stabbed a homeless resident earlier this week, the police department said Wednesday. Officers and first responders received reports around 5:10 a.m. Monday of a fight in the area of Cedar and Church streets. After arriving at the intersection, they found the victim on the ground with at least one stab wound.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

60-year-old Livermore woman reported missing

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday. Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Guns, drugs and $10,000 in cash seized by Antioch police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after police found them with multiple handguns, narcotics and over $10,000 in cash on Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department. Officers and detectives with APD completed a search warrant at a home in Brentwood in connection to a drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. Detectives […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Philly man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Sonoma County after drug deal turns violent

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without parole for multiple counts of murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s announced in a press release. Robert Lee Randolph, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Randolph murdered two […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF homicide suspects arrested in connection to May killing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested two suspects in relation to a 2022 killing that took place in the area of 24th and Balmy streets, according to a press release from SFPD. Julio Noguez, 19, and Omar CarrenRojas, 22, were identified through an investigation. Probable cause was developed to obtain arrest warrants […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pet bulldog stolen in terrifying Pinole apartment armed robbery

PINOLE -- Three suspects were in custody after allegedly breaking into a Pinole apartment, holding a woman at gunpoint, ransacking the dwelling and then fleeing with her beloved French Bulldog.Pinole police said Asim Sami and Keomi Branch, both 18, from Oakland and Sierra Smith, 19, of Richmond, have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on robbery and weapons charges.The arrests were made in connection with brazen 12:36 p.m. Monday robbery at the Bayview Apartments in the 500 block of Sunnyview Dr.Police dispatch received a report of an in-progress armed robbery and units were immediately sent to the scene.Upon arrival,...
PINOLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Bridge shooting victim shares his survival story

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A Bay Bridge shooting victim who was on his way to help a homeless woman is recalling the near-death experience that caused a brain injury. After spending days in a hospital ICU, Vincent-Ray Williams III said he’s grateful he was only grazed by a bullet just after 10 p.m. Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy