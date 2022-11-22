ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

‘It’s going to be legendary’: Dolly Parton to co-host New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus

By Octavia Johnson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxUec_0jJotIsi00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Country music icon and legend Dolly Parton announced on Twitter that she will help bring in the 2023 year with singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus .

Parton and Cyrus will host the “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the company’s app Peacock. They were both shown in a commercial asking people to join them in Miami.

Lincoln County homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton said in the video.

The collaboration between the two brings excitement to fans due to them both being from different generations of country music and Parton being Cyrus’ godmother.

The special plans to have a lineup with performances and special guests.

The show plans to end on Jan. 1, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago break record

Last year’s New Year’s Eve Party involved Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The 2021 special was produced by Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of “Saturday Night Live.”

Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, will also be in “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” She also has covered Parton’s well-known song, “Jolene.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100? Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget.  You can actually find impressive […]
WHNT News 19

GOP lawmakers accuse TikTok of providing ‘false or misleading’ info

House Republicans are accusing TikTok of providing congressional staff with “false or misleading” information about the app’s use of user data during a September briefing. “We still have unanswered questions and you failed to provide responsive documents requested by the Committee. Additionally, some of the information TikTok provided during the staff briefing appears to be […]
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy