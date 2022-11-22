Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Traffic is now clear eastbound on Physicians Drive in east El Paso after rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two vehicle accident caused a rollover on north Zaragoza and Physicians Drive in East El Paso Saturday morning according to El Paso Fire Department dispatch. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to El Paso Police Department Dispatch eastbound...
cbs4local.com
Search ends in Sunland Park for 2 people in desert area near border wall
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search took place in Sunland Park for two people in the desert area near the border wall, the Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed Wednesday night. Personnel from the fire department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Sunland Park Police Department were searching near...
cbs4local.com
Man seen walking around with rifle in far east El Paso few weeks ago arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was seen walking around with a rifle in far east El Paso about two weeks ago was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The man identified as 28-year-old Mario Fernando Diaz was seen by several people walking with a rifle on Nov. 10.
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol agents rescue 3 migrants near Santa-Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol rescued three migrants from a human smuggling scheme near the Santa Teresa port of entry. The incident happened on Tuesday. Agents patrolling the industrial area stopped a small SUV. Agents found three migrants in the back of the vehicle. The migrants...
cbs4local.com
Mesilla Planning and Zoning commissioner says they were not aware of cell tower proposal
MESILLA, N.M. (CBS4) — Eric Walkinshaw, a Mesilla planning and zoning commissioner, told CBS4 they were not made aware of Verizon's proposal with the town to construct a cellphone tower in Town Hall Park within the historic district. He said any changes made in the historic district would normally...
cbs4local.com
Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
cbs4local.com
El Paso DA expected to appear in court in Walmart shooting, removal from office cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court next week for the Walmart shooting case and for the case to remove her from office. Case to remove Yvonne Rosales from office. El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal requested Rosales appear...
cbs4local.com
El Paso shoppers look for Black Friday deals amid inflation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shoppers flocked to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday in an attempt to score deals as inflation continues to drive up prices. Despite the discounts, many people said their shopping lists were smaller this year due to inflation. "I definitely bought...
cbs4local.com
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
cbs4local.com
86th Sun Bowl Parade draws in more than 200K people
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 200,000 people gathered to watch the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving. “First, we’d like to thank the community for supporting the Sun Bowl Association and events such as the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.
cbs4local.com
Iconic Chicano musical Zoot Suit makes its way to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Zoot Suit by Luis Valdez was the first Chicano play on Broadway and is now being performed at the UTEP Wise Family Theatre. It follows the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Gang who are unjustly charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison.
cbs4local.com
Mixed reaction from El Pasoans about the snowy, cold weather on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
cbs4local.com
PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Nov. 26
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans get out to do last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Many El Pasoans were out making a final trip to the grocery store as they prepared for their Thanksgiving dinner. Inflation has increased the price of staple items. El Pasoans who were last-minute shopping told CBS4 inside the grocery store was hectic. "It felt...
cbs4local.com
Shooting at Virginia Walmart brings back painful memories for some El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
cbs4local.com
Police search for suspect that shot and injured one male outside eastside bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help in looking for a male suspect who shot and injured a man at an eastside bar Tuesday morning. According to the EPPD three men got into a fight at a bar located in the Airway Plaza on November 22.
cbs4local.com
USPS, FedEx and UPS 2022 holiday shipping deadlines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The holiday shopping season is here and there are important deadlines you should know if you plan on sending gifts through the mail. UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service have deadlines to ensure packages arrive by Christmas Day. United States Postal Service.
cbs4local.com
'Extremely long lines' at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank saw long lines on Wednesday as families cope with high prices of food. "There has been an increase in demand and an increase in people who have received our resources," said Safia Valenzuela, a volunteer coordinator at the food bank.
cbs4local.com
El Paso health experts provide mental health care tips for holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The holidays are meant to be a joyful time but with extra layers of stress this year, like the rise in inflation, psychologists say keeping an eye on your mental health is important. Dr. Melanie Longhurst is a licensed psychologist and assistant professor at...
Comments / 0