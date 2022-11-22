ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Search ends in Sunland Park for 2 people in desert area near border wall

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search took place in Sunland Park for two people in the desert area near the border wall, the Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed Wednesday night. Personnel from the fire department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Sunland Park Police Department were searching near...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
Border Patrol agents rescue 3 migrants near Santa-Teresa port of entry

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol rescued three migrants from a human smuggling scheme near the Santa Teresa port of entry. The incident happened on Tuesday. Agents patrolling the industrial area stopped a small SUV. Agents found three migrants in the back of the vehicle. The migrants...
SANTA TERESA, NM
Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso shoppers look for Black Friday deals amid inflation

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shoppers flocked to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday in an attempt to score deals as inflation continues to drive up prices. Despite the discounts, many people said their shopping lists were smaller this year due to inflation. "I definitely bought...
EL PASO, TX
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
EL PASO, TX
86th Sun Bowl Parade draws in more than 200K people

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 200,000 people gathered to watch the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving. “First, we’d like to thank the community for supporting the Sun Bowl Association and events such as the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.
EL PASO, TX
Iconic Chicano musical Zoot Suit makes its way to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Zoot Suit by Luis Valdez was the first Chicano play on Broadway and is now being performed at the UTEP Wise Family Theatre. It follows the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Gang who are unjustly charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison.
EL PASO, TX
PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Nov. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
El Pasoans get out to do last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Many El Pasoans were out making a final trip to the grocery store as they prepared for their Thanksgiving dinner. Inflation has increased the price of staple items. El Pasoans who were last-minute shopping told CBS4 inside the grocery store was hectic. "It felt...
EL PASO, TX
USPS, FedEx and UPS 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The holiday shopping season is here and there are important deadlines you should know if you plan on sending gifts through the mail. UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service have deadlines to ensure packages arrive by Christmas Day. United States Postal Service.
EL PASO, TX

