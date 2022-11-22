Commanders' top offensive player grades for Week 11, per PFF

The Washington Commanders defeated the Houston Texans 23-10 Sunday to improve to 6-5 on the season. It was another outstanding defensive effort by the Commanders, who sacked Houston quarterback Davis Mills five times and intercepted him twice.

Washington’s defense was so good that the Commanders didn’t need a lot from their offense. Yet, Washington rolled up 246 yards of total offense in the first half. However, in the second half, quarterback Taylor Heinicke only attempted five passes.

Running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. combined to rush for 129 yards, while tight end Logan Thomas had his best game of the season with five receptions.

Who were the Commanders’ top performers from Week 11? Here are Pro Football Focus‘ top-10 rated Washington offensive players from Sunday’s win.

10. WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel #10 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a rushing touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 63.4

9. LG Andrew Norwell

Washington Commanders guard Andrew Norwell (68). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 67.0

8. RB Antonio Gibson

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball as Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 68.5

7. WR Cam Sims

Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) catches the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23). Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 70.0

6. C Tyler Larsen

Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen (69). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 71.0

5. RT Sam Cosmi

Washington Football Team offensive tackle Sam Cosmi. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

PFF grade: 74.0

4. WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 74.9

3. TE Logan Thomas

Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter of a game against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 76.8

2. RT Cornelius Lucas

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) and quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrate wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) (not pictured) touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 80.9

1. RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 86.0