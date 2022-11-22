Read full article on original website
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni message to fans after victory over Colts revealed: 'This s--- is for Frank Reich!'
Video posted to social media after the Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts revealed head coach Nick Sirianni's comments to fans in the stand at Lucas Oil Stadium.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game
Sirianni went on to explain his statement.
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'
Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
Yardbarker
Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
Watch: Jim Nantz brutally jinxed Michael Badgley before first missed FG of season(Video)
Jim Nantz came in hot with a cold-blooded jinx for Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley ahead of his first missed kick of the season. Not a single Detroit Lions fan was thankful that Jim Nantz was in the CBS booth for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. It wasn’t...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State DL listed as doubtful by Dallas Cowboys for Week 12
Johnathan Hankins has been listed as doubtful for the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming matchup on Thanksgiving Day. The former Ohio State DL is suffering from an undisclosed illness, and joins a host of other Cowboys teammates that are also sick. The team announced the long list of ill or injured players on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the New York Giants.
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
3 players for Cincinnati Reds to target this offseason
Suffice to say that the 2022 season did not go as the Cincinnati Reds had hoped. The Reds had virtually zero margin for error last season as they slashed payroll during the 2021-22 offseason. Injuries and disappointing showings led to a 62-100 season and made it clear that another rebuild was about to begin. Considering they had just emerged from a rebuilding process from 2015 through 2018, this was not the result anyone had been hoping for.
Has the Miami Heat’s ‘Duncan Robinson Era’ come to an end?
The Miami Heat have not gotten off to the season that many expected they would. They’ve had a hard time staying healthier this year as well. They look flat, to be honest but like many, it’ safe to believe that the early season struggles are associated with the trade rumors of this past offseason. With names like Kevin Durant and Dovan Mitchell on Miami’s radar, that could, very well, be the issue.
No Manningcast for Colts vs. Steelers in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) will be concluding the slate of Week 12 games with a Monday night matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Unfortunately, there will be no Manningcast for the game. ESPN debuted the “Monday Night with Peyton and Eli” broadcast during the 2021 season, and...
WISH-TV
Hispanic soccer league cheers for Indianapolis Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday night’s Steelers vs. Colts game on WISH-TV is just around the corner, and Hispanic soccer teams are cheering on for the Indianapolis team in their own way. “I just happened to pickup football. I’m the kicker for football at Pike High School. That’s just...
Steelers favorites for the 1st time all season versus the Colts
For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are betting favorites. Pittsburgh has been underdogs in each of their first 10 games and the team is 3-7 during that stretch. But this week the Steelers are preparing to go on the road and take on the...
Indiana high school football: What you need to know for this weekend's IHSAA state finals
This is it. One more weekend of high school football. A quick look at what to know about the six state finals games this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium: CLASS 2A ...
College football 2022 Rivalry Week upsets, locks, and strangest thing
We’ve reached Rivalry Week of the 2022 college football season, and some of this year’s traditional contests will have big playoff implications. For college football teams on the outside looking in at a College Football Playoff bid, there is one more chance to pad the resume, impress the committee, and hope for some help.
