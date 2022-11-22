ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety

As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
ATLANTA, GA
Tribune-Review

Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'

Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State DL listed as doubtful by Dallas Cowboys for Week 12

Johnathan Hankins has been listed as doubtful for the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming matchup on Thanksgiving Day. The former Ohio State DL is suffering from an undisclosed illness, and joins a host of other Cowboys teammates that are also sick. The team announced the long list of ill or injured players on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the New York Giants.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 players for Cincinnati Reds to target this offseason

Suffice to say that the 2022 season did not go as the Cincinnati Reds had hoped. The Reds had virtually zero margin for error last season as they slashed payroll during the 2021-22 offseason. Injuries and disappointing showings led to a 62-100 season and made it clear that another rebuild was about to begin. Considering they had just emerged from a rebuilding process from 2015 through 2018, this was not the result anyone had been hoping for.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Has the Miami Heat’s ‘Duncan Robinson Era’ come to an end?

The Miami Heat have not gotten off to the season that many expected they would. They’ve had a hard time staying healthier this year as well. They look flat, to be honest but like many, it’ safe to believe that the early season struggles are associated with the trade rumors of this past offseason. With names like Kevin Durant and Dovan Mitchell on Miami’s radar, that could, very well, be the issue.
MIAMI, FL
WISH-TV

Hispanic soccer league cheers for Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday night’s Steelers vs. Colts game on WISH-TV is just around the corner, and Hispanic soccer teams are cheering on for the Indianapolis team in their own way. “I just happened to pickup football. I’m the kicker for football at Pike High School. That’s just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
