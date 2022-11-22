ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Has the Miami Heat’s ‘Duncan Robinson Era’ come to an end?

The Miami Heat have not gotten off to the season that many expected they would. They’ve had a hard time staying healthier this year as well. They look flat, to be honest but like many, it’ safe to believe that the early season struggles are associated with the trade rumors of this past offseason. With names like Kevin Durant and Dovan Mitchell on Miami’s radar, that could, very well, be the issue.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City

An update to the New York Knicks' injury report officially ruled both Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) out for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game (8 p.m. ET, MSG) will wrap up the Knicks' five-game road trip, which has seen a split over the first four legs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (neck) ruled out Wednesday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (left cervical stinger) is out Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dragic was listed as probable on the initial injury report, but he didn't participate in shootaround and is apparently feeling worse than expected. Coby White will see extra minutes off the Bulls' bench with Dragic unavailable.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future

The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal

Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
CORAL GABLES, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason

We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco

Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
