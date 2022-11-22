ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Tuesday is staying mild, but winds and warmer temperatures will arrive by Thanksgiving

By Anikka Abbott
 4 days ago
Temperatures are barely moving, if at all Tuesday. The morning will be chilly once again, and the afternoon will be mild to warm in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

The day will start with upper-level clouds. Offshore winds will be very light, and skies will clear by the afternoon.

Wednesday will transition to warmer conditions. An inside slider will set up evening northeasterly winds, and a strong ridge will then move into the Great Basin.

On Thanksgiving Day, temperatures will leap up with many cities in the 70s to 80s. It will be the warmest day of the week, and you might be able to enjoy your holiday meal on the patio. Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds will pick up, with a high wind watch in effect for the central and southeast Ventura valleys.

On Black Friday, the ridge will weaken some, but temperatures will stay warm overall. Cooling really takes hold over the weekend as onshore flow gradually reestablishes and a low moves toward the state.

Santa Barbara, CA
