Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina reverberates beyond World Cup
As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
NBC Sports
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch
Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset
You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. [ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia deliver 'seismic' shock, but don't count Argentina out
It will go down as one of the World Cup's biggest shocks. All the pre-match talk was about how this could finally be Lionel Messi's year, how Argentina could be crowned world champions for the first time since 1986, how Saudi Arabia had no chance. What a difference 90 minutes...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
NBC Sports
Top scorers at the 2022 World Cup: Who will win the Golden Boot?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Brazil vs Serbia – World Cup Group G: How they got there, form and prediction as Neymar and Co get underway in Qatar
THEY'RE the most successful nation in World Cup history with FIVE trophies to their name. But Brazil haven't gone all the way since a Ronaldo-inspired success in 2002. In fact, they've only ONCE made it past the quarter-finals in the 20 years since that day when they lost the third-place play-off to Holland in 2014 on home soil.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
Idaho8.com
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw in El Tri’s World Cup opener against Poland. Ochoa will face another challenge come Saturday when Mexico faces Lionel Messi and Argentina. At 37, Ochoa is playing in his fifth World Cup, and he’s come up big before. But in Qatar he wants Mexico to play past the round of 16.
Soccer-Messi leads Argentina v Saudi Arabia in final World Cup quest
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's 35-year-old captain and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi shrugged off some fatigue niggles to lead the line on Tuesday in the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia where he begins his last quest for an elusive World Cup trophy.
Idaho8.com
Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar injured his right ankle but Richarlison scored two goals to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at the World Cup. The second came from a spectacular acrobatic kick just before an injured Neymar limped off the field. Richarlison used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says Neymar sprained his right ankle but he declined to speculate on whether he would be available to play in the team’s next match against Switzerland on Monday.
Idaho8.com
Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record goal at the World Cup. Addo called it “a special gift from the referee.” Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty that made him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2. The tournament in Qatar is likely the 37-year-old Ronaldo’s last World Cup.
Idaho8.com
Japan’s Doan savors answering Germany jibes at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan had to grit his teeth when he heard people saying his team would be an easy opponent for Germany at the World Cup. Doan plays for German first-division team Freiburg. He says “I listened to their talks with a fake smile on my face and in my heart.” On Wednesday the 24-year-old midfielder sparked a remarkable comeback and arguably the biggest result in Japan’s World Cup history when he scored the equalizer in Japan’s 2-1 win. Doan says “I thought it was the coolest thing I could do as a man to shut them up by winning.”
Idaho8.com
South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw. The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets. South Korea forward Son Heung-min was wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket and his team always looked the more likely to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. But Uruguay had best chances in a match with few clear scoring chances. Diego Godin hit the post in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.
Idaho8.com
Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. Papa Mahmoud Gueye said “I don’t have any question for you. It’s just an opportunity to tell you I’m a fan since 3 years old. I love you.” The 71-year-old Van Gaal is sometimes viewed as a stern figure in soccer but he broke into a smile before responding. Van Gaal said “I’m going to give you a big hug after this.” Van Gaal kept his word. He left the stage and beckoned the reporter to join him in a warm embrace.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. [ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be...
Idaho8.com
Promising Spain brings back the ‘tiki-taka’ at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — King Felipe VI was among those congratulating Spain after its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the World Cup opener as “La Roja” put on a masterclass of ball possession and efficient attacking to get off to a good start in its quest to win a second world title. The historic victory raised expectations about “La Roja’s” chances of succeeding in Qatar and winning soccer’s most coveted trophy for the first time since 2010. Spain plays Germany in their second Group E match on Sunday.
sporf.com
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: how many eventual World Cup winners failed to win their first game?
Argentina kicked off their World Cup campaign in the worst way possible yesterday, falling to a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. Because of their ‘favourites’ status heading into Qatar 2022, we ask the question: How many eventual World Cup winners also failed to win their opening game?
