The 10 Commandments for Winter Driving in Casper

No one really likes driving in the snow. We all just deal with it. These storms hit the state like a heavyweight. It knocks out power lines and halts traffic. For the most part, Casperites know how to drive in the snow. For those who don't or are new to town, here is the list of 10 Commandments for winter driving in Casper. For the local experts in snow travel, you will nod your head in agreement, amen.
PHOTOS: Black Friday Yields Two Major Wrecks Within 10 Minutes of Each Other in Casper

At least, it was for several drivers on Friday afternoon, as two major wrecks took place within 10 minutes of each other, as well as within a few miles of each other. The first was what appeared to be a two car wreck on Interstate 25 North. Like the semi truck before it, this wreck happened right in the middle of the construction currently taking place. It's unknown if there were any injuries, but K2 Radio News was able to grab some photos and video footage of the wreck on I-25.
Casper Police Searching for Missing 52-Year-Old Casper Man

The Casper Police Department announced that they are searching for a missing 52-year-old man named Jay R. Burris. That's according to a post from the CPD, who wrote that they were "actively investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Jay R. Burris of Casper, Wyoming." The Department wrote that Burris has been...
Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old

A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/22 – 11/22/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight

The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away

“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th

"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
