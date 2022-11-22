Commanders at 6-5: How often have you said that?

With Sunday’s win in Houston, the Commanders rose above the .500 mark and now are sitting at 6-5 with six games to play.

You may recall last year’s team (2021) was 2-6, won four straight to get to 6-6 but then lost four straight before winning the season finale.

Usually at this stage of the season after the 11th game, the season is pretty much over for Washington fans. Sadly, in the last 30 seasons, it has not been often that at this stage of the season, Washington even had a winning record.

The 2018 team was the last Washington team to be 6-5 or better. However, they had actually been 6-3 but lost to Houston when they lost Alex Smith for a year and a half. That team lost four straight as both Smith, and his backup Colt McCoy suffered a broken leg. The 2018 team, having to play Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez off the street at quarterback, actually lost six of their final seven games, finishing 7-9.

The 2016 team was 6-5-1 but heading the wrong way, having been 6-3-1 when suddenly Trent Williams tested positive again, letting down the team, and being suspended the next four games.

The 2015 team, with Kirk Cousins in his first full season as a starter, was 5-7 before winning their final four games to capture the NFC East title at 9-7. Similarly, yet, even more, the 2012 team in Robert Griffin’s rookie season was 3-6, rebounded, and won their final seven regular season games to finish 10-6 atop the NFC East.

Of note, the 2005 team was 5-6 before winning their final five games to finish 10-6 and win the NFC East.