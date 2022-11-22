ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

New 48-Volt Quant supercar can go 600 miles on a tank of ‘salt water’

Electric vehicles are just one of the many solutions that engineers have been pushing as a way to cut down on global warming and greenhouse gas emissions. However, there are a ton of issues holding back the EV market, most of all the time that it takes to charge a new battery. Now, the Quantino electric supercar could help change all of that, though.
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years

When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Versatile Rifle Cartridges for Big Game Hunting

Hunting season is underway, and every weekend, millions of Americans are taking to the forests and fields in pursuit of game of all sizes – from rabbits and squirrels, to deer, elk, and bear. And as with anything else, each hunter must choose the appropriate tool for the task at hand.  For any hunting trip, […]
gmauthority.com

GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants

The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Top Speed

Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R First Test: Absolutely Bonkerballs

In the supertruck horsepower war, there's no Han-versus-Greedo-style argument to be had: The Ram 1500 TRX shot first. Sure, Ford's F-150 Raptor pickup has been on the hunt for more than a decade, but history has it down as the balanced desert-runner, its power level—450 horses today—more or less in equilibrium with its dirt-dashing chops. In contrast, the TRX roared onto the scene two years ago as a ballsy, 702-hp beast with a bad attitude and a mission to rooster-tail sand in the face of Ford's "wimpy" off-road pickup. No more. The 2023 Ford Raptor R is here to fight back with 700 horsepower of its own, and it has its blaster set to kill.
MotorTrend Magazine

Real-Deal 1932 Ford Roadster Found After 60 Years of Being Hidden Away

For many of us, the poster child for hot-rodding would be the iconic 1932 Ford roadster, and by now you would think that every one of them had already been rodded, restored, parted-out, or lost to history. But every now and again one pops back up on the radar 90 years after it rolled off the River Rouge assembly line.
electrek.co

Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots

Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
Top Speed

Last Hurrah Of America’s OG Cruiser - The Harley-Davidson Sportster

Harley-Davidson’s Sportster lineup has been in the company’s portfolio since 1957. However, the turning point came in 1986 when the American MoCo employed the game-changing Evolution engine that ran quieter, smoother, and more reliably than the previous Ironhead mill. Since then, the Evolution engine has undergone various fine-tuning but has remained largely unchanged, making it an iconic part of Harley’s heritage. But as every good thing ends, the company has finally built its last Evolution-powered Sportster, ending a marvelous and successful 36-year-long run.
MotorBiscuit

Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires

The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed

Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
Interesting Engineering

A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology

The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
