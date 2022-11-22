ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

aseaofred.com

Three takeaways from Liberty’s win over Bradley

Liberty (3-3) was able to end its two-game losing skid by knocking off Bradley (3-3), 55-44, in the third place game of the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday evening. “I thought tonight was the first night we put together 40 minutes of defensive consistency,” Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay said. “I thought Blake Preston injected a bunch of confidence in our group. I liked how we finished the game. I’m proud of our guys effort.”
LIBERTY, MO
247Sports

Updated scouting report on Top247 DL and Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jamaal Jarrett committed to Georgia in mid July, and from that moment his fit in the Bulldogs' defense seemed ideal. He has the physical tools and the mental makeup to be a run stopper in the middle of the Bulldogs' defense, which I was able to see when I was at Grimsley High to watch him play earlier this season.
ATHENS, GA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora and Washington won boys basketball season openers at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions on Tuesday. Senior Ethan Kizer scored 17 points to lead the Redbirds past defending class 1A state champ Yorkville Christian, 87-41. Metamora, which finished second in class 2A last season, also got 15 points from […]
METAMORA, IL
WAND TV

How to watch IHSA Football State Championships

(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Shot Clock to Make Central Illinois Debut Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The 35-second shot clock comes to central Illinois high school basketball Tuesday. The shot clock makes its area debut at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington. It will be used in all the games played in the weeklong tournament. The Illinois High School Association is allowing schools to […]
WASHINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria High Football team holding Thanksgiving Dinner with public

PEORIA (25 News Now) -You are invited to Thanksgiving dinner!. Ahead of the Peoria High School’s State Football Championship game this weekend, the mothers of the players are holding a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow and they want YOU to attend and meet the team. They are asking anyone who wants...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg

The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police shut down intersection

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

ISU working on ‘what’s next’ for university farm after fire

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef...
NORMAL, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin mayor reflects on tenure as he prepares to leave seat

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin’s mayor has made it official: he will not run for the seat again, as three other candidates file to take over the position in the spring. After serving eight years in local government, incumbent Mark Luft says that making the final decision to step down was a difficult one. It follows his time serving on the Pekin City Council, as mayor, and as a state representative. He says despite his work to bring good things to the community, the job has a tendency to take its toll. For Luft, it was time to look for other opportunities.
PEKIN, IL
wcbu.org

Onetime downtown staple Richard's is reopening on University

A former underground restaurant and bar is resurfacing in North Peoria this Black Friday. Richard's on University, as it's now called, is opening at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at it's new location, 7805 N. University, next door to Elliott's Cabaret Roadhouse. Richard's on Main opened in 2001 in a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for Shelton’s Bar theft

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for a business burglary at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria Tuesday. According to Peoria court documents, 32-year-old Gregory Belville was indicted for Burglary, Theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Sept. 1,...
WEST PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building

A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
GALESBURG, IL

