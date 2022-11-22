Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Related
The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley
Auburn Twitter unleashed the memes on the Bradley Braves.
aseaofred.com
Three takeaways from Liberty’s win over Bradley
Liberty (3-3) was able to end its two-game losing skid by knocking off Bradley (3-3), 55-44, in the third place game of the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday evening. “I thought tonight was the first night we put together 40 minutes of defensive consistency,” Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay said. “I thought Blake Preston injected a bunch of confidence in our group. I liked how we finished the game. I’m proud of our guys effort.”
Malachi and Mom: A Winning Pair That Has Peoria High On Way to State Title Game
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This week of Thanksgiving, Malachi Washington says he has 3,000 reasons to be thankful. “My goal was 2K but I came out with 3,000. I’m very grateful,” said Washington. Three thousand as in 3,000 yards rushing. When last year’s top offensive player Eddie Clark graduated, people wondered what would happen with […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria High Lions football team gives thanks ahead of state championship game
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria community is giving thanks…for a winning football team. The Peoria High Lions football team Wednesday hosted a pre-Thanksgiving luncheon as the team gets down to the wire prior to Saturday’s Class 5A championship game against LaGrange Park Nazareth at the University of Illinois.
Updated scouting report on Top247 DL and Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jamaal Jarrett committed to Georgia in mid July, and from that moment his fit in the Bulldogs' defense seemed ideal. He has the physical tools and the mental makeup to be a run stopper in the middle of the Bulldogs' defense, which I was able to see when I was at Grimsley High to watch him play earlier this season.
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 22, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora and Washington won boys basketball season openers at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions on Tuesday. Senior Ethan Kizer scored 17 points to lead the Redbirds past defending class 1A state champ Yorkville Christian, 87-41. Metamora, which finished second in class 2A last season, also got 15 points from […]
WAND TV
How to watch IHSA Football State Championships
(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
High School Shot Clock to Make Central Illinois Debut Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The 35-second shot clock comes to central Illinois high school basketball Tuesday. The shot clock makes its area debut at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington. It will be used in all the games played in the weeklong tournament. The Illinois High School Association is allowing schools to […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria High Football team holding Thanksgiving Dinner with public
PEORIA (25 News Now) -You are invited to Thanksgiving dinner!. Ahead of the Peoria High School’s State Football Championship game this weekend, the mothers of the players are holding a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow and they want YOU to attend and meet the team. They are asking anyone who wants...
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
25newsnow.com
ISU working on ‘what’s next’ for university farm after fire
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayor reflects on tenure as he prepares to leave seat
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin’s mayor has made it official: he will not run for the seat again, as three other candidates file to take over the position in the spring. After serving eight years in local government, incumbent Mark Luft says that making the final decision to step down was a difficult one. It follows his time serving on the Pekin City Council, as mayor, and as a state representative. He says despite his work to bring good things to the community, the job has a tendency to take its toll. For Luft, it was time to look for other opportunities.
wcbu.org
Onetime downtown staple Richard's is reopening on University
A former underground restaurant and bar is resurfacing in North Peoria this Black Friday. Richard's on University, as it's now called, is opening at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at it's new location, 7805 N. University, next door to Elliott's Cabaret Roadhouse. Richard's on Main opened in 2001 in a...
25newsnow.com
Rollover crash near Cedar Street Bridge ties up rush hour traffic, injures a driver
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police said one person was hurt Monday in a four-car crash in which of the vehicles rolled on its top on Main Street, just north of the Cedar Street Bridge. The crash happened about 4:20 p.m., leading police to block traffic in...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for Shelton’s Bar theft
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for a business burglary at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria Tuesday. According to Peoria court documents, 32-year-old Gregory Belville was indicted for Burglary, Theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Sept. 1,...
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
wcbu.org
7 candidates turn in paperwork for at-large Peoria City Council race on first filing day
Seven candidates are running so far for the five at-large Peoria City Council seats up for grabs next year. Incumbents Zach Oyler and John Kelly are running for new terms. Kiran Velpula, who was appointed to fill out the rest of Rita Ali's term after she was elected mayor, is also running for a full term.
Comments / 0