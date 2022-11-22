ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Clifford H. Bowers, Jr.

Clifford H. Bowers, Jr., 89, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater and again on Tuesday, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Church.
COLDWATER, MI
Tracy Stengel

Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings

Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
TECUMSEH, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Baker proposes creation of Citizens Academy program

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker is proposing the creation of a Citizens Academy program that he says would help inform citizens about their local government. The item is on Monday’s City Council agenda. Baker says in his memo to the Council that the program...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"

COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
COLON, MI
103.3 WKFR

One-Chip Challenge Caused Colon Elementary Student To Have Medical Issue

You might say, I'm a bit of a spice nut. I was a regular subscriber to the "Hot Ones" Heatonist Hot Sauce Club for years, and only TWO of those sauces completely broke me. I've eaten raw peppers, and wasabi, all for the sake of science, and learning... can I handle it? (They did burn like hell, but I'm still alive thankfully.)
COLON, MI
100.7 WITL

Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K

Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
MASON, MI
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
AUGUSTA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy