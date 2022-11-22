Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Clifford H. Bowers, Jr.
Clifford H. Bowers, Jr., 89, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater and again on Tuesday, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Church.
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings
Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
wtvbam.com
Baker proposes creation of Citizens Academy program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker is proposing the creation of a Citizens Academy program that he says would help inform citizens about their local government. The item is on Monday’s City Council agenda. Baker says in his memo to the Council that the program...
Qdoba restaurant closed following structure fire in Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A minor structure fire has temporary closed one of Jackson’s most popular Mexican restaurants. Shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 23, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at the Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurant located at 1101 Boardman Road, north of Jackson.
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day.
WWMTCw
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
103.3 WKFR
One-Chip Challenge Caused Colon Elementary Student To Have Medical Issue
You might say, I'm a bit of a spice nut. I was a regular subscriber to the "Hot Ones" Heatonist Hot Sauce Club for years, and only TWO of those sauces completely broke me. I've eaten raw peppers, and wasabi, all for the sake of science, and learning... can I handle it? (They did burn like hell, but I'm still alive thankfully.)
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
wtvbam.com
Six foster children united with new families during Branch County Adoption Day
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Tuesday was a special day for the Family Division Juvenile Unit and Branch County Circuit Court. Adoption Day is an annual tradition that typically takes place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving Day. It provides the opportunity to highlight the importance of adoption and the needs...
Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K
Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
Man hospitalized after shooting near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- A late-night shooting that left a man hospitalized is currently under investigation, police said. At about 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of West North Street near downtown Jackson for a report of a shooting victim.
Two dead after car crash in Washtenaw Co.
Two people are dead after a crash in Augusta Township.
Man dies in Meridian Township car crash
A 75-year-old East Lansing man is dead after being hit by a car
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
